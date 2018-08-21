Finally: PETA frees animal crackers from the cages on their box--yes, really

Hardcore progressives do some ridiculous things. They wear ridiculous pink hats, they back ill-informed socialists in New York elections, they see bigotry where it doesn’t exist and ignore it where it does, and they get weepy over the Handmaid’s Tale while failing to mention the theocratic plight facing half the planet’s women. These days, that sort of crackpottery is de rigueur. Back in the 80’s, things were a bit different. The left was still the left, but it hadn’t completely fallen off the crazy-cliff.

…Except for a little organization called “People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.” PETA, in many ways, embodied the ridiculous pioneering spirit that resulted in the left’s current situation.

Sadly, they’re now regularly overshadowed. Groups like Antifa, the SPLC, and Media Matters for America perfected their lunacy, and PETA was somewhat forgotten. Not willing to rest on their 80’s-era laurels, they’ve decided to do something so incredibly stupid that it could very well re-establish their inane crown.

PETA has freed the captive animals from the horrifically cruel cages …that adorn the animal cracker box.

You read that right. No longer will Lion, Gorilla, Elephant, and Polar Bear be trapped behind bars. Thanks to pressure from PETA, the snack makers at Nabisco have unshackled these magnificent beasts. They’re now free to roam the Serengeti, where they will no doubt tear each other to shreds.