Finally: PETA frees animal crackers from the cages on their box--yes, really

By Robert Laurie —— Bio and Archives--August 21, 2018
Hardcore progressives do some ridiculous things. They wear ridiculous pink hats, they back ill-informed socialists in New York elections, they see bigotry where it doesn’t exist and ignore it where it does, and they get weepy over the Handmaid’s Tale while failing to mention the theocratic plight facing half the planet’s women. These days, that sort of crackpottery is de rigueur. Back in the 80’s, things were a bit different. The left was still the left, but it hadn’t completely fallen off the crazy-cliff.
…Except for a little organization called “People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.” PETA, in many ways, embodied the ridiculous pioneering spirit that resulted in the left’s current situation.
Sadly, they’re now regularly overshadowed. Groups like Antifa, the SPLC, and Media Matters for America perfected their lunacy, and PETA was somewhat forgotten. Not willing to rest on their 80’s-era laurels, they’ve decided to do something so incredibly stupid that it could very well re-establish their inane crown.
PETA has freed the captive animals from the horrifically cruel cages …that adorn the animal cracker box.
You read that right. No longer will Lion, Gorilla, Elephant, and Polar Bear be trapped behind bars. Thanks to pressure from PETA, the snack makers at Nabisco have unshackled these magnificent beasts. They’re now free to roam the Serengeti, where they will no doubt tear each other to shreds.
Mondelez International, the parent company of Nabisco, has redesigned the packaging of its Barnum’s Animals crackers in response to pressure from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.
PETA, which has been protesting the use of animals in circuses for more than 30 years, wrote a letter to Mondelez in the spring of 2016 calling for a redesign.
“Given the egregious cruelty inherent in circuses that use animals and the public’s swelling opposition to the exploitation of animals used for entertainment, we urge Nabisco to update its packaging in order to show animals who are free to roam in their natural habitats,” PETA said in its letter.
Mondelez agreed and started working on a redesign. In the meantime, the crackers’ namesake circus — Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey — folded for good. The 146-year-old circus, which had removed elephants from its shows in 2016 because of pressure from PETA and others, closed down in May 2017 due to slow ticket sales.
The redesign of the boxes, now on U.S. store shelves, retains the familiar red and yellow coloring and prominent “Barnum’s Animals” lettering. But instead of showing the animals in cages — implying that they’re traveling in boxcars for the circus — the new boxes feature a zebra, elephant, lion, giraffe and gorilla wandering side-by-side in a grassland. The outline of acacia trees can be seen in the distance.
So, to sum up, PETA first destroyed the cookies’ namesake Barnum & Bailey circus, and they’ve now released the fictional animals. We’re sure they will enjoy their fictional life on the fictional plains – at least until the fictional lion stalks, kills, and eats the fictional zebra.
They consider this a win.
