Gowdy's question prompts procedural debate at Strzok hearing

Watch: Fireworks at Strzok hearing as GOP reps fume at anti-Trump FBI agent, threaten contempt

July 12, 2018

FBI official Peter Strzok’s first public hearing tumbled into a rancorous and heated political fracas on Thursday, as Republicans clashed with Democrats as well as the former investigator over his anti-Trump texts—and even threatened contempt for refusing to answer questions on the Russia probe.

The contempt threat surfaced after House Oversight Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., questioned “how many witnesses” Strzok interviewed before an August 2016 text from Strzok to former FBI lawyer Lisa Page stating “we’ll stop” then-candidate Trump from becoming president. —More…



