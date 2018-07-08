First boys of soccer team rescued from flooded Thailand cave, local official says

4 boys from Thai soccer team rescued from flooded cave, next phase to begin in ‘about’ 10 hours

Four members of a Thai youth soccer team were rescued from a cave in northern Thailand on Sunday, leaving another eight boys and their soccer coach in the flooded cavern after 18 divers began a daring mission to bring home the group who have been trapped in the flooded cavern for more than two weeks.

The first boy rescued exited the cave 5:40 p.m. local time, followed by three of his team members shortly after, Chiang Rai provincial acting Gov. Narongsak Osatanakorn said in a Sunday night news conference. The boys traveled 0.62 miles underwater before they reached safety.

The first two boys rescued from the cave were taken to the field hospital near the cave, Tossathep Boonthong, chief of Chiang Rai’s health department, told Reuters. — More…

