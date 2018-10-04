Keep your fingers crossed, and don’t take anything for granted, but it sure sounds like things are grim in Democrat-land.

Sounds like Flake, Collins, and Manchin have seen the writing on the wall. …Kavanaugh getting the thumbs up?



If you’re conservative, when someone uses the phrase “The Usual Suspects,” you don’t think of the excellent 90’s movie featuring and directed by accused Hollywood sex offenders. You think of “Republican” Senators like Jeff Flake and Susan Collins. They’ve basically built political empires on the idea that being a royal pain in the rear is a quick path to temporary power.

“It appears to be a very thorough investigation”

When something important is happening, you can usually count on them to screw it all up. This time, though, it’s starting to sound like they’re landing on the right side of things. If Brett Kavanaugh is going to be seated on the SCOTUS bench, some combination of the usual GOP squishes will have to get on board. …And it looks like that’s happening. If you’re part of the minority that seeks to see Kavanaugh’s nomination defeated, well: “Uh-oh.” Susan Collins on FBI probe: "It appears to be a very thorough investigation" https://t.co/5S8XJWJvvJ pic.twitter.com/Q7CCmO9qoF — Talking Points Memo (@TPM) October 4, 2018

Continued below... Jeff Flake tells reporters: “We’ve seen no additional corroborating information” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) October 4, 2018 Also, red-state Dem Joe Manchin seems to be getting wobbly. Manchin on Kavanaugh: I'm looking at the gentleman as an adult from 22 to 53. 31 years of official service. I'm looking at him as a father, as a person in the community…I mean I'm just looking at the human side of it also I think every aspect has to be looked at. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) October 3, 2018

Now, I don’t want to take anything for granted. There is every possibility that Flake will turn right around and vote against Kavanaugh despite the complete lack of corroborating evidence. Collins could read the report and endorse Cory Booker’s claim that there are “still questions.” Manchin may bow to the blue end of his constituency. These are spineless people we’re talking about, and you should never assume they’ll do the right thing. However, it’s certainly beginning to sound as if it’s all over but the left-wing cryin’. Judiciary committee democrats all filing out of Schumer’s office. All stone faced. — Kelsey Snell (@kelsey_snell) October 4, 2018 Keep your fingers crossed, and don’t take anything for granted, but it sure sounds like things are grim in Democrat-land.

