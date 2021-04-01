Floyd-Chauvin: Fallout

Good officers see the writing on the Marxist wall

The worst fallout of the Chauvin decision may be the kind of people that will be left in our law enforcement agencies and the kind of people that will be attracted to the profession. Consider that the highest rate of law enforcement offices retiring and leaving for other jobs are in cities where Marxist Democrat governments are in control. It seems good officers see the writing on the Marxist wall. This would seem to suggest that two types of officers remain: those that are still hoping things can be turned around and those that are perfectly comfortable operating in the Marxist government environment.

If I were still in law enforcement, as a devout optimist, I could very well be part of the first group, if supported by a few others. The second category of officers content with the Marxist approach terrifies me. These officers clearly fall into the favorite category of Americans that the Marxists depend on, the ignorant useful idiots. These are people that are easily manipulated and follow orders with little analysis of what they have been “ordered’ to do. These are the people who, when challenged for wrong doing, use the “I was just following orders” defense.



We must also keep in mind that the vast majority of young adults are coming out of the American Marxist education system, an education system that declined to teach these young adults actual American history. An education system that taught these young adults that America was bad and should be hated. An education system that taught these young adults, not Judeo-Christian values, but secular Marxist values. An education system that taught these young adults that systemic racism, hate, and victim divisiveness is everywhere they look. An education system that taught these young adults that white people are bad only because they are white. An education system that failed to teach these young adults critical thinking and common sense, but instead to blindly follow the Marxist Democrat ideology.



Do these type of candidates for future law enforcement officers give you a warm, fuzzy feeling? Are these types of young adults good candidates for leadership of our military? Are these young adults the people you want in charge of all levels of government in the remaining years of your life? How about the lives of your children and grandchildren?



If America fails to turn the Marxist Democrat wokeness of America around, the future of the American dream is dead. The America I know provides everyone in America an equal opportunity to excel and better their life. The Marxist Democrat America is leading Americans down a dead end with the promise of equal outcome. Even with Cuba and Venezuela as living, real time examples, equal outcome means equal misery, and the useful idiots are totally blind to this reality.

