Follow The Science

“Follow the science,” they say, but then our current government leaders and other officials do just the opposite. For the last year, we have heard over and over from Dr. Fauci and other so-called medical experts, including the heads of city and county health departments, that masks must be worn and social distancing observed to slow the spread of COVID-19. Now, Americans are learning that illegal aliens (for that is what they are when they enter a country without permission) are not only crossing the U.S. – Mexican border at unsustainable rates, but some are being put on buses bound for the interior of the United States even after testing positive for COVID-19. In addition, children and adults are being housed (and I use that word loosely) in areas and facilities where any type of social distancing is completely impossible due to the number of people.

Truly following the science requires consistency, not indiscriminate decision making or special rules for special groups of people What does the science say about that? Either we have a severe coronavirus marching across the globe or we don’t. If we do have a serious virus on our hands, then the science should be followed at all times, not just when it is convenient. Truly following the science requires consistency, not indiscriminate decision making or special rules for special groups of people. Based on information from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) website, the number of COVID cases and deaths all over the US have been decreasing significantly over the last four months. Yet, people like President Biden and Dr. Fauci persist in telling Americans we must continue to wear masks and social distance. So far, no scientists or medical personnel have explained satisfactorily, in my opinion, why this “novel coronavirus” is behaving differently (or is it?) than other types of flu-like viruses that move across the globe periodically and ultimately mutate and weaken. Just today the CDC announced that schools now only need to keep three feet between students. What happened to make them change their mind about social distancing requirements? From the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the guidance and “rules” for how to keep ourselves safe from the virus have changed more times than I can remember. First, we were told by Dr. Fauci that we didn’t need to wear masks. Later he said that was not true – he just wanted to make sure medical personnel caring for coronavirus patients would have enough masks. He then said we should all wear masks and stay six feet apart. Later he said even children as young as two years of age should be wearing masks. Just a month ago, Dr. Fauci suggested that wearing two masks would be better than wearing only one. As I mentioned before, a big part of scientific evidence and integrity has to do with consistency. Dr. Fauci, the CDC, and President Biden have not been consistent in their messaging to the American public, which makes it very difficult “to follow the science.”

Dr. Fauci, the CDC, and President Biden have not been consistent in their messaging to the American public How the pandemic has been handled over the last 15 months in the United States by those supposedly in charge and in the know has been chaotic at best, but also disingenuous. (Just in case you have any doubt as to what the word disingenuous means, here are some synonyms: dishonest, insincere, untruthful, misleading, deceitful, devious, hypocritical.) There have been many examples of federal and state government officials acting in a hypocritical manner, but Governor Gavin Newsom probably takes the prize for dining indoors at the famous restaurant, The French Laundry in the Napa Valley while imposing draconian lockdowns and stay-at-home orders on California citizens. It is difficult to take our leaders seriously when they are not following their own mandates. We have also heard the ardent supporters of climate change tell us that “the science is settled.” I find this very hard to believe, especially when it comes to climate change because the Earth’s atmosphere is constantly changing. I learned that fact many years ago when I was “the weather lady” for a local radio station. That learning was also reinforced when I became a commercial airplane and helicopter pilot. Weather forecasting, which is greatly impacted by the fact that our climate or atmosphere are constantly changing, is NOT an exact science. So, which scientific principles can we really count on to “be settled” science? I would say the laws of gravity and the basic laws of physics might be classified as “settled science,” but I’m not so sure about the biological or virological science. If the cells in our body can change over time and flu-like viruses mutate over time, that would seem to indicate that what we know about COVID-19 is far from settled science. With this thought in mind, I’m finding it more and more difficult to believe every word that comes out of Dr. Fauci’s mouth about how we should be handling the COVID-19 pandemic. The data we have about states that locked down completely versus states like South Dakota that never did lock down indicates there wasn’t much difference in number of cases per capita, but there was a big difference in how the economy in those states fared. When I consider the bigger picture, especially politically, I can only wonder if the global elitists and “one world government” proponents want to scare the hell out of all of us in order to advance their own agendas rather than actually stop COVID-19 from spreading. Some very wealthy and politically connected investors like Bill Gates and George Soros hold large shares of stock in certain pharmaceutical and chemical companies that could profit handsomely for continuing the COVID pandemic for another year or so. Maybe we should spend more time following the money than trying to follow the science. Just saying.



