The entire narrative of Critical Race Theory is racist. So, why is racist Critical Race Theory being taught in American schools?

Fomenting Race Wars

Critical Race Theory (CRT) is a binary theoretical framework rooted in Marxism, that defines individuals as either oppressed or oppressors based on their skin color. Critical Race Theory insists that white people are oppressors and people of color are oppressed. CRT is an obscene and entirely un-American doctrine because it views every individual through the prism of race, rather than the prism of merit. Two notable black leaders in American race relations had diametrically opposed views on the subject. Martin Luther King advocated the American ideal of judging a person on the content of his character, not the color of his skin. Malcolm X embraced the anti-American, CRT prism that judges everyone and everything through the prism of race. What could be more racist? The entire narrative of CRT is racist. So, why is racist CRT being taught in American schools? Why is racist CRT considered woke [enlightened]? Why did President Trump ban racist CRT, and why has Biden/Harris resurrected it? What is the point? What is the motive for fomenting racism?

The goal of Critical Race Theory devotees and their cancel-culture campaign The goal of Critical Race Theory devotees and their cancel-culture campaign is to foment race riots and a race war in the United States. WHAT? I will repeat. The goal of CRT devotees and their cancel-culture campaign is to foment race riots and a race war in the United States of America. How is CRT and its racist white privilege narrative designed to foment a race war?? Saul Alinsky provides the answer in his infamous tactical primer, Rules for Radicals. Alinsky instructs radicals to, “Rub raw the the resentments of the people. . . . all issues must be polarized if action is to follow.” (p.116/133 Vintage) Race is the simplest division to exploit because it is visible. Fomenting racial hostility is a very effective strategy for dividing and conquering a nation. The war on America promotes racism as a tactical political strategy to divide and conquer America. Rule #13 from Alinsky’s primer continues to guide the Democrat war on America and America-first President Trump, because even out of office, the former president remains the existential enemy of Marxism and globalism. Rule 13: Pick the target, freeze it, personalize it, polarize it. Don’t try to attack abstract corporations or bureaucracies. Identify a responsible individual. Ignore attempts to shift or spread the blame. (p.130) Truth is entirely irrelevant for Alinsky and his radical Democrat followers. Alinsky writes, “The real and only question regarding the ethics of means and ends is and always has been, ‘Does this particular end justify this particular means?’” (p.24) According to Alinsky, “the primary task of radicals is to cultivate, in people’s hearts, a visceral revulsion to the mere sight of the target’s face.” It does not matter that Trump is NOT a racist, never was a racist, or that Trump’s policies were extremely beneficial to the black, Hispanic, and Asian communities in America. Trump and his entire conservative/populist movement must be portrayed as racist in order to foment race riots. Even President Trump’s support of law enforcement and ordered liberty have been perverted by the radical Democrats into racist attacks on white police officers. Yet again, the leftist Democrats project their own racist policies onto their targeted enemy.

The Democrat outrage over the Capitol “Insurrection” is pure Alinsky-style political theater The Democrat outrage over the Capitol “Insurrection” is pure Alinsky-style political theater. An excellent article on the subject was published in Frontpage Magazine 7.15.2020, by John Perazzo, titled, Why BLM Yawns at Police-Shooting Statistics. Alinsky actually tutored his followers to “present themselves as the noble defenders of high moral principles and to react dramatically with greatly exaggerated displays of ‘shock, horror, and moral outrage’ whenever their targeted enemy erred or could be depicted as having erred.” Nancy Pelosi is the queen of Democrat hypocrisy and Alinsky-style outrage. Her insistence upon a military presence in Washington, D.C, is designed to validate her own fabricated fear-mongering narrative. As of this month, 6,000 troops remain in Washington, D.C., and barbed wire fencing surrounds the Capitol to “protect” politicians from white Trump supporters. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) said on MSNBC 3.4.2021, “We must do everything we can to protect ourselves.” Our southern border, under Biden and Pelosi, is open and unguarded. The racist messaging is that open borders to unvetted migrants of color from foreign countries are less of a threat to the nation than white Trump supporters. Consider the sequence: Identify Trump as the target Attack him as a white supremacist Continue the attacks on Trump even after he is out of office Spread the attacks to his supporters Support reverse racism Target white police officers Support violent black supremacist/Marxist movement (BLM) Involve corporate America in the attacks and the support for BLM Indoctrinate adults to support reverse racism with MSM echo chamber of CRT Support defunding the police Indoctrinate children in CRT with educational curricula that supports reverse racism Foment CRT with governmental policies that create intolerable cognitive dissonance until the fury breaks out into the streets Incite violence Blame the violence on white supremacists Quell the Democrat CRT incited violence with government violence (military or national guard) Present Democrats as saving the country from Trump’s white supremacists.

Follow the money, always follow the money Henry Kissinger’s infamous remark is manifest: “Today American’s would be outraged if U.N. troops entered Los Angeles to restore order; tomorrow they will be grateful. This is especially true if they were told there was an outside threat from beyond, whether real or promulgated, that threatened our very existence. It is then that all peoples of the world will plead with world leaders to deliver them from this evil. The one thing every man fears is the unknown. When presented with this scenario, individual rights will be willingly relinquished for the guarantee of their well being granted to them by their world government.” The sinister political purpose of fomenting race wars in America is the elimination of constitutional conservatism, and the imposition of one-world government. This colossal humanitarian hoax is being sold to a regressed and frightened American public as deliverance. If the plan succeeds, our constitutional republic will be surrendered to globalism’s planetary governance. It is the globalists who fund the politicians, who support the radical Democrats, who support CRT, who foment the racial divisiveness and coming race wars. Follow the money, always follow the money.



SHOW DISQUS COMMENTS