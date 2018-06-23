Fools and More Fools

To put it simply, the Left does not follow the Constitution; they follow Saul Alinsky in his book “Rules for Radicals” which was dedicated to Satan. Alinsky is the path to Communism, as far as they are concerned.

They talk about Community Organization but Alinsky is all about division, disruption and destruction of society when society is not going along with them.

Globalism is not the goal; it is only the tool to attain their overall goal of Universal Communism. This is a God-less philosophy and goes all the way back to Satan. History proves that this is Satan’s goal and people are just his tools. Some of them are just simple fools and others are fools that think they are smart.

This is not the beginning and it’s not the end. We can expect more of the destruction of society. There is no safe haven, there is no escape. Either we succumb to the Left’s actions or we resist and fight. The end result is not always up to us but if we do nothing, it is an open invitation to continue the destruction of America.