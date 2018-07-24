For Canadians, CNN is the Most Trusted Name in News

No matter how biased outlets like CNN and BBC are, they do a much better job in objectively reporting events such as the shootings on the Danforth than most of the Canadian media does

As it is in other places, most newsworthy events that take place in Canada are of little interest to those outside the country or even beyond the local area where the occurrence took place. There are exceptions of course; since his election in 2015, Justin Trudeau has received a lot of coverage in the international media. At first, these news outlets fawned over the little narcissist, portraying him as the new Obama. After his disastrous trip to India where he and his family spent most of their time changing their clothes, Trudeau became an international laughing stock.

Besides the Boy Blunder there are other things that happen in Canada that draw media attention around the world and one such event took place in Toronto on Sunday. A lone gunman walked along the busy Danforth area known as Greektown firing into restaurants and coffee shops. When it was all over, 15 people were shot including an 18-year-old woman and a 10-year-old girl who were killed. The shooter was killed after an exchange of gunfire with police although it is not certain whether his fatal wounds were self-inflicted. As is legally mandated in Ontario, the Special Investigations Unit was called in. An agency at arm’s length from the police, the SIU has to be called in whenever a death or serious injury occurs or an allegation of sexual assault is made during an interaction with police. While the Toronto police were in charge of what actually happened on the street, the SIU were in charge of the death of the shooter. From the moment the shootings occurred, two local councillors stated the shooter was mentally ill. This was duly lapped up by the Canadian media that bought the theory of the two lefties the shooter was mentally ill. As they always do, the SIU treated the shooter as a possible victim of criminal conduct by the police and as such refused to release his name. After the uproar that occurred they finally did release his name almost 24 hours after his horrific acts. He was identified as Faisal Hussain, 29. Uh oh! By and large during the first day of coverage, the “t-word” was never mentioned. In contrast, CNN and BBC both reported terrorism had not been ruled out. Non-progressives who pay attention to the media understand, the prime directive of CNN is not to report the news but to take down Donald Trump. Nevertheless, the international media, including CNN, does a much better job reporting incidents such as this that takes place in Canada than the Canadian media does.

As soon as Hussain’s name was made public, a professionally written statement was released to CBC from the shooter’s family about how he suffered from psychosis and depression and how they were unsuccessful in obtaining treatment for him. Immediately, most of the Canadian media focused on poor Faisal and his mental health problems. He became the true victim of his actions while the 18-year-old who had just graduated from high school and planned a career in nursing and the 10-year-old girl who lay dying in hospital were shunted into the background. To get the real news of what was happening, Canadians were better off going to American news sources such as CBS. (CBS News, July 24) There were exceptions in the Canadian media to the Hussain-as-victim narrative but they were few and far between. Joe Warmington wrote in the Toronto Sun Hussain had travelled to Afghanistan and Pakistan recently and was known by the Toronto Police, the Ontario Provincial Police, the RCMP and CSIS. (Toronto Sun, July 24) The Toronto Sun also published an article about how many of Hussain’s neighbours in the heavily Muslim populated high rise apartment complex where he lived never saw any signs of mental illness. (Toronto Sun, July 24) The Sun’s articles were in sharp contrast to CP24 that went on and on about Hussain’s mental illness. accepting the family’s narrative of their son at face value. To give a better example of how the Canadian media is reporting this matter, the lead story on the Toronto Star’s website this morning is about the fact Hussain has no criminal record and his family’s “misfortune.” (Toronto Star, July 24) Relegated to second place was a story about Julianna Kozis, the 10-year-old murder victim whose name and picture was just released by police (Toronto Star, July 24). Totally disgusting. Excuse the Muslim at any cost. On social media more and more people are stating they rely on the international media rather than Canadian sources when something like this happens. No matter how biased outlets like CNN and BBC are, they do a much better job in objectively reporting events such as the shootings on the Danforth than most of the Canadian media does.

