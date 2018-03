We must confront and end the power and influence the lobbyists, and special interest groups have over our election process

Forget Russia - Lobbyists Are The Real Influencers of U.S. Elections

There is plenty of real collusion in Washington, but it has very little to do with Russia. It’s the unholy alliance between lobbyists and politicians that have caused the most damage to America’s democracy. Lobbyists and special interest groups openly try to influence our elections for their own gain to the detriment of the country and yet there has never been an investigation.

It has taken decades of decay to get the swamp as muddy and slimy as it is today It has taken decades of decay to get the swamp as muddy and slimy as it is today. It’s an old story that has gone on for far too long where candidates seeking office, if not independently wealthy, rely heavily on campaign contributions to run successful races for congressional seats. Big business and special interest groups who primarily are only concerned with their bottom line hold the purse strings to the massive amounts of cash needed to win elections. Hence, ethical compromises and implied favors are the norms before the first ballot has been cast. It’s a mutually beneficial marriage between lobbyists and candidate leaving the American citizen in a basket abandoned on the steps of the Capitol. The end result is a swamp filled with corrupt politicians who at one time may have had good intentions but in their desire to win their elections, have sold their souls. And then there are those politicians who don’t need incentives to destroy the country. Their misguided ideologies are all they need to steer this country to ruin. For the first time in many decades, those opposed to the founding principle’s of this Republic and the freedoms Americans enjoy have been forced to expose themselves. The attacks on President Trump are clear indicators of who makes up the swamp and just how thick the Swamp is. If we are ever to entirely free this nation from the quicksand pulling this nation down, then we must confront and end the power and influence the lobbyists, and special interest groups have over our election process.

Rick Hayes lives in the epicenter of liberal land where reality and truth will never encounter a welcome mat.

An award-winning writer and photographer, with over twenty years of professional experience in both fields, Hayes started his journalism adventure after a successful, eye-opening career as a Banker in Wall Street. Although he spent his early work life surrounded by custom made shirts, expensive ties and the shiniest of shoes, Hayes was an accomplished singer, cutting a few records with a local band and appearing on one of the first cable shows.

Working for a weekly New York paper, in one of the most politically corrupt areas in the State, he began investing his time trying to understand the nature of corruption.

