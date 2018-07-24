President Trump’s threat is justified, but it’s Secretary Pompeo’s speech that really gives you an understanding of why.

Forget Trump’s ALL CAPS tweet: This speech by Mike Pompeo lays out the real truth about Iran



Whenever President Trump does something loud and audacious – especially when it’s something the political class doesn’t like – it dominates the news cycle. Not only does the news media prefer flash to substance, they obviously are going to jump all over anything they think gives them the opportunity to portray the president in a negative light. So of course, everyone heard about this: To Iranian President Rouhani: NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE. WE ARE NO LONGER A COUNTRY THAT WILL STAND FOR YOUR DEMENTED WORDS OF VIOLENCE & DEATH. BE CAUTIOUS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 23, 2018

Pompeo’s speech lays out in exhaustive detail exactly how the corrupt regime in Tehran works But if you really want to know the truth about Iran, and why U.S. policy toward Iran is changing as it must, you’re much better off watching the following speech by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Delivered yesterday at the Reagan Library in Simi Valley, California. Pompeo’s speech lays out in exhaustive detail exactly how the corrupt regime in Tehran works, how they use oil money and other resources to foment violence and unrest, and how those in the elite enrich themselves and their cronies at the expense of the people. These are the people Barack Obama and John Kerry decided to embrace as their best buds, and to reward for their mayhem-making with a nuclear deal that demanded virtually nothing and placed no real limits on their ability to build the bomb. You can’t hear this information and come away still influenced by the delusions the media tries to peddle you about Iran: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo URGENT Speech on IRAN





Much of this tracks with the information Benjamin Netanyahu revealed recently about Iran’s nuclear cheating, although Pompeo’s presentation puts more emphasis on the corruption of regime members themselves and how they’re depriving the Iranian people for their own personal benefit. It also explains how they use the violence sown by favored terrorist groups to strengthen their grip on power and destabilize other Middle Eastern nations for the enhanced security of the Mad Mullahs and their cronies. Iran’s government is little more than a massive criminal enterprise that uses corruption and intimidation to maintain power and access to money. These are the people John Kerry bent over backwards to assist in order to “win their trust.” And the sad truth is that much of the rest of the world would rather make money by doing deals with these people than stand up to their evil and stand up for the people suffering under their reign. No one who remembers the Iran hostage crisis that started in 1979 should be surprised by any of this. But memories are short and no one under 45 probably recalls it with any detail. That’s too bad, because far too many people are willing to believe the Iranian regime is simply a rational bunch of operators seeking geopolitical advantage, just like every other nation. They are not. They are fanatical criminals willing to murder, steal and sow violence to get what they want. President Trump’s threat is justified, but it’s Secretary Pompeo’s speech that really gives you an understanding of why.

Only YOU can save CFP from Social Media Suppression. Tweet, Post, Forward, Subscribe or Bookmark us

Dan Calabrese’s column is distributed by HermanCain.com, which can be found at HermanCain

Follow all of Dan’s work, including his series of Christian spiritual warfare novels, by liking his page on Facebook.