Former Dem Sen. Robert Torricelli: Dems don’t deserve to govern, because their message isn’t good

There are a lot of reasons Democrats don’t deserve to govern. Their ideas are horrible, they trend toward the destruction of the constitution at every opportunity, your rights are an annoyance to them, they think they own everything you own – and you should be grateful for what you are allowed to keep, they hate borders, hate Trump, believe the United States is the planet’s arch enemy, and are salivating at the idea of fully embracing socialism if not outright communism. That’s who they are, and yeah, it’s pretty awful.

So, when former Senator Robert Torricelli (D-NJ) says Democrats don’t deserve to govern because they don’t have a good enough message, we’re halfway in agreement. He’s right that they don’t deserve to govern. However “their message” isn’t the issue. Their message is crystal clear, it’s being perfectly delivered, and we get it.

…It’s just that it’s been rejected.



Torricelli seems to think that impeachment, pornstars, and illegals are distracting voters from the Dems “real” agenda. That’s not the case. Sure, Dems are too focused on those things, but we know what your “real” agenda is, and we don’t like it either.

Senator, we appreciate that you’re trying to be honest about the failure of “the message.” Now, try to apply that same level of candor to the ideas that underpin that message.





