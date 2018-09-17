Former NASA scientist: No, climate change is not making hurricanes worse

Part of the answer is obviously that they don’t know what they’re talking about, but another part is that they don’t really care what’s right, true or accurate. They only care what advances their political agenda, and if blaming Donald Trump for a hurricane advances that agenda and they think they can plausibly sell it, they will.

The truth, of course, is that global warming or “climate change” or whatever you want to call it is not resulting in an increase in the number of hurricanes, nor is it resulting in greater severity in hurricanes, because neither of those two things has actually happened. All you need is to do a little simple research to find that out, but Dr. Spencer has done it for you so just go ahead and listen to him:

Thank God winter is not with us at the moment, but it will be back soon enough. When that happens, there will be many days when global warming skeptics point to crazy cold days and use them to tweak the global warmists, perhaps creating memes of freezing cold conditions with messages like “Global Warming My #!”

We may be among those doing so. In fact, I promise you we will be.

When that happens, the left will screech that our memes are unscientific because “weather isn’t climate”. And that’s true. It isn’t. We’re just having fun.

But when we get a hurricane, which is weather and not climate, they insist in all seriousness that this proves everything they’re saying about climate change, and not only that, but Donald Trump is to blame!

Add to this the fact that they say nothing to call out the fraudulent nonsense of people like Bill Nye and Neil DeGrasse Tyson, and you realize why we have every reason to be skeptical of their claims, and there is no reason to accept it when they call us “deniers” rather than simply people who need a lot more evidence than is being offered by this crowd.

Roy Spencer actually knows what he’s talking about. Nye, DeGrasse Tyson and Gore do not.