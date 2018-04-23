Former President George H.W. Bush hospitalized

No one is saying that’s what this is – indeed, this does not sound life-threatening – but within the past hour former President George Bush was hospitalized:

A lot of people speculated that, after losing his wife of an astonishing 73 years . . . well, you know.

Former President George H.W. Bush has been admitted to a Houston area hospital after contracting an infection that spread to his blood. A statement from the Former President’s office says that Bush was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital on Sunday morning and is responding to treatments and appears to be recovering. His office said they will be issuing additional information as needed.

I guess you’d have to say that when you’re 93 years old, no health issue can really be called minor. An infection that spreads to your blood is certainly treatable, but when you reach a certain age, other resulting complications can be more difficult to treat.

It’s good news that President Bush is responding to treatments, and we’ll pray for his continued recovery.

I realize not everyone who reads this site is a big fan of this Bush or of any of the Bushes. (Personally I don’t think they’re all alike. I’m much more a fan of W. than of H.W. or Jeb. Your own Bush taste may vary.)

But whether you like him or not, and whether you think he was sincere about all of it or not, Bush was a very loyal vice president to Ronald Reagan and was part of the Reagan Revolution. Reagan himself came to trust Bush and the two men thought highly of each other throughout the remainder of their lives.

Bush’s tearful eulogy at Reagan’s funeral remains worth re-watching, and this seems like as good a time as any…

