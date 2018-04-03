Fox News Video: Herman Cain and Neil Cavuto discuss Amazon, the stock selloff

WhatFinger
Retired business executive and former 2012 presidential candidate Herman Cain joins 'Your World' to discuss why top tech stocks are tanking

By Herman Cain—April 3, 2018

Why do I disagree with President Trump on the matter of Amazon and the Postal Service? It’s not because he’s wrong about the underlying problems at the USPS. It’s because it’s the Postal Service and not Amazon that’s the real problem.

Amazon is rationally responding to the market position of the Postal Service.

Having said that, I do believe Amazon is getting rather big for its britches, but even there I think the market will take care of the problem.

