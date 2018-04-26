The real filthy laundry belongs to those hampering Trump's, our, agenda and doing all they can to impede the economic growth America and, in effect, the world is anticipating

From “dirty” jeans to Pruitt’s “dirty laundry”



Environmentalist bubble-browsers can’t seem to get their heads out of their pants. They’re more than happy to remove their britches in public (which most of us would rather not see), but don’t expect much if you ask them to examine their motive for revealing what’s best kept covered—doubtful it goes any deeper than exhibitionism. For the sane onlooker, the question is which threat is worse? Stepping out of their trousers or the attempt to buffalo a jeans manufacturer, and one that has previously embraced the global warming narrative? Sounds a little redundant fussing over a corporation that’s already joined the bandwagon. But it’s about cheap publicity rather than scientific substance, isn’t it.

Stand Earth’s “Too Dirty to Wear” campaign isn’t targeting Levi Strauss because they really have a beef with the company. These folks will continue to wear their jeans and then stand them in the corner to air out for the next day, just like they did in the Seventies when it was cool to clothe grubby. Sort of like the ‘shabby chic’ trend except with real grime to show one’s true earthiness. The rest of us aren’t fooled, however. Stand Earth that changed its name from ForestEthics in 2016 is connected, like every other pseudo-environmental “grass roots” group, to the ubiquitous Soros Foundation funding. Board Member Neal Gorenflo also served with Tides Center, a project of the Tides Foundation, the latter of which receives generous Soros’ backing. Then there’s the tie to Sum Of Us, another activist organization that is the money handler for Stand Earth, according to SE’s own direct link. The executive director of SOU is a woman who has been around the block of environmental extortionists (Sum Of Us’ primary purpose) having worked on the Avaaz team that is funded through the ever-present MoveOn.org. MoveOn.org made its debut on the national front during the 2008 Obama campaign, a Soros surrogate that suspiciously infused millions of dollars from Palestinian “individual donors” into its coffers at the time—not that the mainstream news carried the information. Drawing attention to the cleanliness of clothing manufacturing is just another alleyway where Soros-backed enviros, who have no clue what they really ‘stand’ for, to dump dirty laundry in the public eye. But the activism doesn’t stop there. EPA chief, Scott Pruitt, is being pulled through the washer wringer for misreported facts, what he called “half truths or, at best, stories that have been so twisted that they do not resemble reality,” before a Congressional panel the same day of the pants-off, April 26, 2018.

George Soros and other self-satisfied billionaires’ Tom Steyer, Bill Gates The real facts are that Director Pruitt has been busy making life easier for manufacturers like Levi Strauss by rolling back expensive, overreaching regulations that have been choking industry and entrepreneurism. This success under the Trump administration jeopardizes the green revolution fueled by the anti-free enterprise Soros and other mega billionaires that are only interested in expanding and insulating their financial empires. They have no interest in saving the environment. They don’t believe the environment needs saving. Soros infamously (if you read Gold Baron or other of the research at ChangingWind.org) told poor Romanians to pick mushrooms rather than develop their gold resources to feed themselves and their families. His purpose was to keep his stakes in gold mining stable by shutting down operations that could soften the market, and to do this he turned his back on his own countrymen. Is it any wonder that Hungary, which he now claims as his native nation, has barred his philanthropic organizations from operating there? They have undermined (pardon the pun) the government in numerous east European countries. After digging his claws into dozens of nations through the side door of promoting educational and environmental concerns, Soros has perfected his method of operations, finally instituting them in the United States more than a decade ago. His and other self-satisfied billionaires’ (Tom Steyer, Bill Gates, etc.) efforts have infiltrated colleges via endowments and elected officials’ fundraising to bring about the circus that is blocking Trump (the People’s) policies and leveling baseless accusations against public servants. The real filthy laundry belongs to those hampering Trump’s, our, agenda and doing all they can to impede the economic growth America and, in effect, the world is anticipating.

Only YOU can save CFP from Social Media Suppression. Tweet, Post, Forward, Subscribe or Bookmark us

Former newspaper publisher, A. Dru Kristenev, grew up in the publishing industry working every angle of a paper, from ad composition and sales, to personnel management, copy writing, and overseeing all editorial content. During her tenure as a news professional, Kristenev traveled internationally as both a representative of the paper and non-profit organizations.

Since 2007, Kristenev has authored four fact-filled political suspense novels, the Baron Series, and two non-fiction books, all available on Amazon.

ChangingWind (changingwind.org) is a solutions-centered Christian ministry.

Donate Here