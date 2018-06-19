Gallup: “Right track” response highest in 12 years – Trump approval ties his perso

I’ve written before about the fact that liberals require misery to win. A happy, successful, country is not a place where their doomsaying can find purchase, so the better things are going, the harder it is for them to sell their class-warfare ideology. If people are happy, they’re not looking for a scapegoat – and the blame game is the only operational strategy the left has. So, if you’re a lefty looking for a big midterm victory, the newest round of Gallup polling has some bad news for you. People are pretty pleased with the way things are going…

“The satisfaction rate, which Gallup has measured at least monthly since 2001, has now topped 35% three times this year — a level reached only three times in the previous 12 years (once each in 2006, 2009 and 2016). …The rise in satisfaction over the past two months comes amid a spate of positive economic news — including the shrinking of the unemployment rate to levels last seen in 2000 and the continuation of an economic expansion that is now the second longest on record. ” Oof. That’s a hard pill to swallow if your entire 2018 Midterm message is built upon the idea that everything is awful. At least progressives can still go out there and scream about the President, right? After all, the Pelosis of the world are constantly telling us that we’re just minutes away from massive, nationwide, anti-Trump riots! Uh-oh. President Donald Trump’s job approval rating averaged 45% in Gallup polling last week, tying his personal high. His previous 45% rating occurred in the first week after he was inaugurated as president. The recent increase in Trump’s approval puts his rating on par with those for several other presidents during June in their second years in office. These include Barack Obama (46%), Bill Clinton (46%), Ronald Reagan (45%) and Jimmy Carter (43%).

Continued below... That approval number brings Gallup in line with pretty much every other worthwhile poll, which you should take to mean “not PPP or CNN.” The fact is that there are plenty of people willing to trash President Trump for his style, his bombast, and his demeanor – but it looks like we’re in a situation where that might not matter so much. He’s achieving roughly the same numbers as Barack Obama despite a 24/7 drumbeat of negative news, a “collusion witch hunt,” and an administration which seems to have a consistent case of foot-in-mouth disease. Currently economists are predicting that the economy will grow even faster in the coming months. That should mitigate even more of Trump’s issues and, if he can get his messaging under control, you can bet his poll numbers will continue to climb.

