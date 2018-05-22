Providing politicians of a preferred political party to have a soapbox to misquote for the purpose of inciting hatred is insidiously criminal

Gavin Newsom’s Gaffe, Media Moguls and Misinformation



There is an extreme hypocrisy within the Left-leaning mainstream media and social media with regard to disseminating information and news to the American public. On the one hand, they decry “hate” speech, while on the other hand, they contort or twist words to generate hate. The shameful, purposeful distortion of President Donald Trump’s words by the Lieutenant Governor of California, and the deliberate repetition of such distortion by the MSM demonstrates willful slander, and a flagrant abuse of freedom of the press. There are, however, three issues contained within a complete cycle of the abuse of the truth. The first issue is a Democrat politician running for public office in California who obviously was grandstanding to gain some political swagger in the “Golden State.” The second issue is the MSM picking up the contortions made by Newsome and posting a blatantly biased characterization of comments President Trump made during a roundtable discussion with law enforcement and other elected officials from California.

This past Wednesday, during the White House roundtable dealing with California’s state-mandated sanctuary laws, Fresno County Sheriff, Margaret Mims, asked a question of President Trump regarding the state law which forbids state and municipal law officers from sharing their local criminal database information with federal law enforcement officials. Additionally, Mims referred to state restrictions on reporting activities of MS-13 to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) if they did not meet certain state-mandated thresholds. As President Trump responded to Sheriff Mim’s question, he is accurately quoted as stating: We have people coming into the country, or trying to come in, we’re stopping a lot of them, but we’re taking people out of the country. You wouldn’t believe how bad these people are… These aren’t people. These are animals, and we’re taking them out of the country at a rate that’s never happened before.” After Gavin Newsom, the current Lieutenant Governor of California, got ahold of the information, this is what he tweeted out: Today the President of the United States referred to immigrants as “animals.” Intentionally dehumanizing an entire group of people is something that slave owners and nazis did. It’s the kind of hateful rhetoric that leads to hate crimes and genocides. What Newsom tweeted was picked up by several MSM outlets and repeated again and again. The contortion of what anyone says is cause for suspicion of the motive, but when so-called professional news outlets are turning the contortion into a “news” item, an intelligent person ends up with a distortion of the truth, which is an insult.



Unintelligent and emotional people can be stimulated to act in irrational ways when stimulated by inflammatory rhetoric, as Newsom has pointed out. But, also if the shoe fits, Newsom and the MSM must own the distortions, if they stimulated criminal activity.

The third component of this manner of insidious distortion occurs when an unintelligent or highly charged, emotionally disturbed person takes a weapon and uses it in a public place while simultaneously spewing out hate-filled rants against President Trump. Unfortunately, the nightmare did happen, as Jonathan Oddi, took a semi-automatic handgun early Friday morning into the Trump National Doral Miami Resort, and started shooting at police officers. Newsom was correct in part of his twitter statement: “hateful rhetoric… leads to hate crimes…” This is self-condemnation by a leading Democrat as not only did the man deliberately make a false statement about another person, it may have stimulated the crime in Miami, especially when the MSM fuels the fire of rhetoric with irresponsible reporting. There is so much wrong with this entire process of deliberate contortion and distortion of the truth. Unfortunately, Americans no longer expect the politicians to tell the truth during their political campaigns, and citizens are continually bombarded with fabricated news and disguised political views passing for factual information. Of course, it must be pointed out that not all of the MSM are guilty of such shoddy journalistic standards and sheer lack of professional ethics. However, portraying “news” that is not news, and which turns out to be false news (or views) or distortions of truth, is an insult to common people - no matter who those people may be. But, in the United States of America, those people who are being insulted, and it happens on a daily basis, are American citizens. Under the Constitution of the United States of America, those citizens should be protected by an independent “press” or news channel. Yet, to the opposite effect, the “news” sources have become not much more than propaganda organs for one political party, and ones which may be the cause of chaos in the nation. One side of anything represents a lack of fairness, or equal representation. And, for all the MSM lip service attributed to the “Fairness Doctrine” or the “fairness” evident in government policies, the mainstream media moguls should look very closely in the mirror. Journalists (to use the word loosely), as well as news anchors and program personalities throughout the media who gleefully continue to promote a one-sided presentation of information and representation of daily events should truly examine themselves for their own double-standards. When something so blatantly biased can emerge from the news sources, which distort what the POTUS is saying, one wonders whether Freedom of the Press can apply to such irresponsible professional conduct.

Continued below... Indeed, it is not all of those across the entire institution known as the media that are guilty of such shoddy journalistic standards and sheer lack of professional ethics. But, if media reports stimulate (via visual imagery or verbal innuendo) the senseless violence in America in this period of time, it is about time to call those who are responsible to task. If there are those in the media, through their own misconduct, who are guilty of harm to “We the People,” those individuals should be held to a higher level of accountability than “in-house” discipline. For too long, the MSM has hidden behind the First Amendment, even while bashing other groups offered protection under that same First Amendment. Fairness? Hardly! If there are those in the media, who through their own misconduct, either through pre-meditated or pre-determined efforts, who package and portray information in a blatantly biased manner for public harm, for political gain, or for personal profit, they no longer warrant protection under the laws of the U.S. Constitution. If the intent behind a criminal’s actions can lead to convictions of crimes in a court of law, intent can be linked to media moguls who have an agenda of manifesting dis-information that leads to harm to the public. Corrupt causal action and practices need to be formally tied to the results or outcomes that may have resulted in riots or murders. Providing politicians of a preferred political party to have a soapbox to misquote for the purpose of inciting hatred is insidiously criminal in and of itself. The very “hate speech” that Facebook is attempting to use to regulate and restrict Christian and conservative writers, is the kind of speech that Newsom just got away with, as a courtesy of the MSM. Double standard of the Left? Absolutely!

Dennis Jamison reinvented his life after working for

a multi-billion dollar division of Johnson & Johnson for several years.

Now semi-retired, he is an adjunct faculty member at West Valley College in California. He currently writes articles on history and American freedom​, but has written online articles as a hobby and as a ghostwriter since 2001.

Formerly a contributor for the Communities at the Washington Times​ and ​Communities Digital News​,​​ his more re​cent ​articles ​appear in ​Canada Free Press and Fairfax Free Citizen. ​​Jamison is founder of “We the People” - Patriots, Pilgrims, Prophets​ Network​ and the Citizen Sentinels Network,​ both volunteer groups for ​grassroots citizen-journalists ​and activists ​intent on​ promoting and​ preserving the inviolable God-given freedoms ​rooted​ in the founding documents​,​ with specific efforts to identify and support citizen-candidates whose deeds reflect the role of public servants rather than power-hungry politicians.​