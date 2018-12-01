George H.W. Bush, 41st president of the United States, dead at 94

By Fox News —— Bio and Archives--December 1, 2018
Former President George H.W. Bush, who spent a lifetime in public service and as the nation’s leader scored a decisive victory over Saddam Hussein but battled a faltering economy, died Friday at age 94.
Family spokesman Jim McGrath said Bush died shortly after 10 p.m. Friday, about eight months after the death of his wife, Barbara Bush.—MORE
