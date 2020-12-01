Georgia State Senate Holds Meeting on 2020 Election Fraud 12/30/20

Wednesday, December 30 2020: Members of Georgia’s Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Elections and members of the Senate Judiciary committee will hold a hearing to study Georgia’s Election laws, and their past and present impact on the current Election cycle. They will also consider the committee report from the December 3rd meeting.

The hearing comes after a senate subcommittee held a hearing last week at the capitol to discuss perceived voting irregularities in November’s presidential election.





