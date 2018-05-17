WhatFinger
Gina Haspel confirmed as first female CIA Director

I’ll give them this:  They really tried their best to torpedo the first female CIA Director.  It was a valiant effort but, in the end, the left-wing smears were not enough to stop Gina Haspel.  Moments ago, she was confirmed.

Here’s the word from our good friend Neil Cavuto.

In case you were wondering, the answer is yes.  This drives the Democrats absolutely nuts.

