Gina Haspel confirmed as first female CIA Director



I’ll give them this: They really tried their best to torpedo the first female CIA Director. It was a valiant effort but, in the end, the left-wing smears were not enough to stop Gina Haspel. Moments ago, she was confirmed.

Here’s the word from our good friend Neil Cavuto.

Gina Haspel confirmed as CIA director, first woman to lead agency @TeamCavuto https://t.co/eSWuq16tnw pic.twitter.com/LqtuDnXvsL — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 17, 2018

In case you were wondering, the answer is yes. This drives the Democrats absolutely nuts.