Giuliani: Rosenstein and Sessions have TODAY to 'redeem themselves'--but it doesn't go beyond today

I will be 100% honest. I have absolutely no “inside info” regarding the way things work in this White House. I’m not in any way connected to this administration, so the precise workings of the Trump/Giuliani relationship are a bit of a mystery to me.

To the outside observer, I’ll admit that Giuliani looks like a bit of a loose cannon. He seems to have a habit of shooting his mouth off, only to walk back statements later. Whether that’s by design, happenstance, or messy internal communication? I have no idea.

However, I will admit that the specificity of the comment below caught me by surprise. Normally, when Giuliani goes “off book,” it’s more of a generalization. This sounds – at least to my ear – like something the Trump team has given some thought.

During an appearance with Sean Hannity last night, Giuliani said the following:

“I believe that Rod Rosenstein and Jeff Sessions have a chance to redeem themselves and that chance comes about tomorrow. It doesn’t go beyond tomorrow. Tomorrow, Mueller should be suspended and honest people should be brought in – impartial people – to investigate these people like [Peter] Strzok. Strzok should be in jail by the end of next week. …And let’s see if he cooperates on Comey.”

Keep in mind, this was last night. So the “tomorrow” in question is today, Friday June 15th.