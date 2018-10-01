Democrat Party mirror the unwavering zeal of the Third Reich

Global Fascism Advances in America

You saw the word “Fascism” in the title and immediately thought of Adolf Hitler. Not so fast. Although America’s Democratic Party, in their effort to capture the Executive Branch of the Federal Government, has used several tactics patented by the National Socialist German Workers’ Party (AKA Nazis) movement between 1933 and 1945, this is not about Germans, then or now. So, put Hitler and his immediate European precursor, Italian Fascist dictator Benito Mussolini, aside because this is about now, and all of us.

The Democratic Party is stealing the 2020 Presidential Election because Donald Trump is the ultimate antithesis of Global Fascism The Democratic Party is stealing the 2020 Presidential Election because Donald Trump is the ultimate antithesis of Global Fascism. He has to go. One way, or the other. The long ordeal of Russian-Trump Collusion failed. It wasn’t just built on sand; it was concocted with smoke and mirrors. Just as was the puppet show that was the Senate Impeachment Trial, presided over by the Chief Justice of the United States Supreme Court as though it was deadly serious business. Actually, it was an adult puppet show. Soon, the Roberts’ Court of black robes will be the last domino in the pantheon of America’s bedrock institutions to fall to the movement underway toward Global Fascism. First, a word about the word fascism. The Italian fascismo comes from fascio, “a bundle of sticks”, which, in turn, came from the Latin fasces. In ancient Rome, a bundle of sticks – where the strength of the bundle as made greater than the sum of its parts – was a symbol of power. The fasces emblem sometimes incorporated an ancient Greek symbol of the ax-head. In 1921, the Italian Fasces of Combat founded in 1919 by Mussolini, El Duce, (a former journalist) became the National Fascist Party. Mussolini took the name from the ancient Roman fasces [’fasēz] as a bundle of rods tied together for strength. The fasces represented authority and power. When incorporated, the axe blade represented its cutting edge.

Today, Global Fascism is an established and growing political ideology across the developed world Now, examine the picture above taken inside the U.S. House of Representatives. You see two golden fasces with axe blades facing toward the seat of the Speaker of the House from opposite sides. In the U.S. and elsewhere, there are many instances of fasces embedded in federal, state and local emblems. (See here.) For example, if you have a Mercury Dime minted between 1916-1945, you’ll find fasces on one side. The symbol has nothing to do with Mussolini or Hitler, or the 20th Century European Fascist movement. It symbolizes the combined power of individual entitles tied together, with the axe head as the business end representing authority and enforcement.



Today, Global Fascism is an established and growing political ideology across the developed world. Its goal is to bind together nation states to create a collective capability beyond the sum of the strength of the individual states. A global pandemic offers an ideal environment to advance the notion of Global Fascism. It’s not only about harnessing a disease; it’s also about exercising population control. Global Fascism is driven not by elected politicians, but by the elites of the affluent class. Although they prefer to remain behind the scenes, you get a glimpse of them at The World Economic Forum in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, and see the shadows of those who arrive in darkened-window limousines at meetings of the Bilderberg Group.

Global Fascism ultimately has no need for elections Some of their subsidiary topical organizations include, but are not limited to, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Bank, the World Health Organization (WHO), the International Court of Justice, and, of course, the United Nations. Relatively few elites seek the limelight (e.g., Gates, Soros), while most others prefer to stay under the media radar. The Masters of Social Media (e.g., Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Zoom, TikTok) and the World Wide Web (e.g., Google, YouTube) have been forced out into the open, as have been several of the captains of the liberal “Mainstream Media”. It was the information mechanics of the Global Fascist movement who manipulated the vote-tabulating equipment to determine the results of the 2020 Presidential election.

Global Fascism ultimately has no need for elections. The end-game goal of Global Fascism is to divest individual nations of their power of self-determination by redefining their culture, reconfiguring their guidelines for law and enforcement, and reducing their felt need for national defense. i.e., a general “Reset”.

Global Fascism is anti-borders. Because the binding together of the individual rods of the fasces bring a power greater than the sum of their parts, Global Fascism eliminates national borders to facilitate the devolution of the nation state. Ultimately, multiple national languages become counterproductive to Global Fascism. It’s the Tower of Babel story redivivus.





Global Fascism is not about dictatorship. It is the combined power of the world’s ruling elite A futuristic study offered several years ago by the IMF suggested that the world’s reserve currency would eventually become a basket of the strongest currencies. The final step is one global currency. Global Fascism is not about dictatorship. It is the combined power of the world’s ruling elite who are advised by a selected unicameral world body. A global European Union, if you will. Akin to “The New World Order” as once heralded by the first President Bush. Today, Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is the leading advocate of Global Fascism in the jurisprudence venue. In October 2018 he wrote: “When I speak to an American audience about the need to be aware of foreign law and events, a member of the audience will typically ask, ‘But isn’t the Constitution an American document? Doesn’t it protect American values?’ I answer that the circumstances giving rise to more and more cases include foreign circumstances. Indeed, the best way to preserve American values (which are largely the same as contemporary European values) may well be to take account of what happens abroad.” By focusing on “European values,” is His Honor displaying his white supremacy? Should we not look for further enlightenment from the legal systems in Russia, Communist China, North Korea, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, to name a few? Why no Breyer reference to more nations south of the Equator? Doubters will likely define Global Fascism as a “conspiracy theory”. But remember, they shifted “global warming” to “climate change” because climate change sounds less conspiratorial.





Global Fascism mirror the unwavering zeal of the Third Reich Global Fascism aligns with a Martin Luther King paraphrase that former Presidential Candidate Barack Obama often used: “The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends towards justice.” Global Fascism is, to its supporters, all about justice. For the Democratic Party, it is the end-game for the narrative arc that bends towards world justice. There is no limit to the means that justify that end. Though no politician will say that out loud. In that sense, they mirror the unwavering zeal of the Third Reich. (hat tip: D. Twellman)

SHOW DISQUS COMMENTS