Globalist Joe Biden Expected to Bow a Knee to the United Nations

A Joe Biden presidency will mark the return to an America that leads from behind. Vowing to have the United States rejoin the deeply flawed Paris Climate Agreement on his first day in office, for example, Biden is signaling his deference to the globalist ideology carried out under the auspices of the United Nations. Forget about all the jobs Americans will lose as Biden commits to drastic reductions in the use of fossil fuels under the UN-sponsored climate agreement, while other countries, especially China, game the system. Biden is all too happy to please other world leaders. He is already succeeding. In a not-so-subtle dig at President Trump’s America First policy, French President Emmanuel Macron exclaimed that Biden’s commitment to immediately rejoin the Paris Climate Agreement would “make the planet great again.”

Biden’s embrace of the American job-killing Paris Climate Agreement Biden’s embrace of the American job-killing Paris Climate Agreement will be just his first step in putting globalist priorities first. Biden also wants, for example, to bring the United States back into the China-dominated World Health Organization. He wants the U.S. to rejoin the disastrous nuclear deal with Iran negotiated by his former boss Barack Obama. Biden has promised to end President Trump’s ban on travel into the United States from countries deemed havens for terrorists. “On day one, I’ll end Trump’s unconstitutional Muslim ban,” Biden promised, forgetting that Trump’s entry restrictions were upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court and that the vast majority of the world’s Muslims were not affected by the ban. Moreover, the ban was not limited to Muslim-majority countries. Joe Biden is very likely to reengage with the UN Human Rights Council, which the Trump administration spurned as a travesty that counts some of the world’s worst human rights abusers as its members. This UN body proved the Trump administration right when it just recently provided a forum for dictatorships such as China, Russia, Cuba and Venezuela to hypocritically rip apart the U.S for alleged systematic racism and failing to provide equal access to health care during the COVID-19 pandemic. Joe Biden shares such perceptions of U.S. shortcomings, particularly as relate to allegations of “systemic racism.” The UN human rights chief, Michelle Bachelet, welcomed “some extremely encouraging pledges” from Biden on racism and other issues such as climate change. UN boosters are calling for Biden to take other steps by executive action after his inauguration to bring the United States back into the UN’s orbit. These include: Restoring funding for the corrupt, Hamas-influenced United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA). That is likely to happen, especially with UNRWA bellowing about running out of funds to pay its employees. Before Election Day, Biden’s running mate Kamala Harris told Arab American News that a Biden administration will restore aid to Palestinians that had been cut off by the Trump administration. The head of UNRWA wasted no time in buttering up the presumptive President-elect Joe Biden and expressing his hope that the Biden administration will “resume the longtime US tradition of supporting” the Palestinians.

Signing onto the UN Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration, which, among other things, stipulates that detention of illegal immigrants must be used only as a last resort in favor of “non-custodial measures and community-based care arrangements.” Biden, who advocates “a pathway to citizenship” for over 11 million illegal immigrants already in the United States and intends to halt construction of the U.S.-Mexico border wall, is likely to have the U.S. join the UN global migration compact. We can also expect a Biden administration to sign onto the separate UN Global Compact on Refugees. “The Biden-Harris administration will restore America’s historic role in protecting the vulnerable and defending the rights of refugees everywhere, in raising our annual refugee admission target to 125,000,” Biden said on November 12th. That is more than 8 times the target that President Trump originally set for fiscal year 2021. Paying America’s arrears to fulfill the 27 percent of the UN’s budget for peacekeeping operations assessed on the United States by the UN General Assembly. This assessment is higher than the 25% cap on U.S. payments for the cost of UN peacekeeping that has been mandated by Congress. Biden is likely to find a way around this cap by dipping into State Department funds. Back in July 2006, then-Senator Joe Biden criticized what he called an “outdated cap which prohibits the U.S. from paying more than 25 per cent of the United Nations’ peacekeeping budget.” Biden added, “We cannot, in good conscience, continue to shortchange these operations.” There is no reason to think that Biden’s views have changed since then.

Who is Joe Biden considering as his administration’s U.S. ambassador to the United Nations? Pro-abortion on demand Pete Buttigieg has been mentioned. A scary report has also been circulating that Biden is considering Hillary Clinton to fill this spot. Although Clinton would likely view the UN ambassadorship as a step down from her days as Obama’s Secretary of State, it would give her the opportunity to set up another private e-mail system for government business. No matter who Biden selects, he or she will not come anywhere close to past UN ambassadors who stuck up for American values, most notably Jeane Kirkpatrick and Nikki Haley.

