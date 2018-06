‘Go Home to Mommy’: Trump Riffs on Protesters at MN Rally for GOP House Candidate

President Trump taunted a pair of protesters at a rally he headlined in Duluth, Minnesota for GOP Congressional candidate Pete Stauber. In the midst of a monologue on illegal immigration and the migrant child housing crisis, a protester began causing a kerfuffle within Trump’s line of sight.—More… Trump as a protester is forcibly removed from Minnesota rally: "Was that a man or a woman? Because he needs a haircut more than I do" pic.twitter.com/5QOc3M9lXM — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) June 21, 2018

Only YOU can save CFP from Social Media Suppression. Tweet, Post, Forward, Subscribe or Bookmark us

Breaking News, Latest News and Current News from Fox News. Breaking news and video. Latest Current News: U.S.,

Please adhere to our commenting policy to avoid being banned. As a privately owned website, we reserve the right to remove any comment and ban any user at any time.Comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal or abusive attacks on other users may be removed and result in a ban.-- Follow these instructions on registering