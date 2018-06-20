‘Go Home to Mommy’: Trump Riffs on Protesters at MN Rally for GOP House Candidate

By Fox News —— Bio and Archives--June 21, 2018
American Politics, News, Opinion | Comments | Print Friendly | Subscribe | Email Us
President Trump taunted a pair of protesters at a rally he headlined in Duluth, Minnesota for GOP Congressional candidate Pete Stauber.
In the midst of a monologue on illegal immigration and the migrant child housing crisis, a protester began causing a kerfuffle within Trump’s line of sight.—More…
Trump as a protester is forcibly removed from Minnesota rally: "Was that a man or a woman? Because he needs a haircut more than I do" pic.twitter.com/5QOc3M9lXM— Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) June 21, 2018
Breaking News, Latest News and Current News from Fox News. Breaking news and video. Latest Current News: U.S.,