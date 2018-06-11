Good news! Dems turn to Hollywood for help with ‘messaging and turnout’

By Robert Laurie —— Bio and Archives--June 13, 2018
If you were even remotely engaged in the events surrounding the last election, you probably received at least one left-wing diatribe from a Hollywood multi-millionaire. For most of 2016, you couldn’t swing a dead cat without hitting an actor, singer, producer or director who was berating you about Hillary Clinton. Their pro-Hillary message was central to the Democratic convention, campaign events, comedy shows, and get-out-the-vote efforts. It culminated in those nauseating Joss Whedon-directed ads where celebrities lectured you about your vote.
Obviously, it didn’t work. The propaganda may have played well in the bubble but, out in the real world, people were absolutely fed up with the Dems’ Hollywood machine. Not only did the effort fail to drag Hillary across the finish line, it probably ended up hurting her chances.
So, this time things are going to be different. As they head in to the 2018 and 2020 election cycles, Democrats are trying a new strategy. Thanks to the definition of insanity, that new strategy is exactly the same as the old one: “get Hollywood to help sell our message!”
The Democratic National Committee and members of Congress are turning to Hollywood for help with voter turnout and messaging ahead of the midterm elections and 2020 presidential campaign, quietly consulting with a group of actors, writers and producers here.
DNC Chairman Tom Perez, several House members and other top elected officials have already met with the group, formed by members of the entertainment industry in the wake of the 2016 election, that participants liken to a TV writers’ room, complete with producers of such programs as “Veep.” The existence of the group and details of the meetings have not been previously reported.
The group has discussed targeted voter-registration programs with visiting Democrats, as well as the party’s framing of issues ranging from abortion rights to gun control. In one recent meeting, a Midwestern senator sought advice about how to discuss gun control with conservative-leaning voters in his or her state, multiple participants said.
Participants declined to identify the senator or other elected officials who have visited.
“We’re a messaging strike force, mostly around voter registration and get-out-the-vote efforts,” said Mathew Littman, a former Joe Biden speechwriter who helped to organize the group with Stephanie Daily Smith, a political consultant based in Los Angeles.
This, frankly, is fantastic news!
If we’ve learned anything from the last two years, it’s that Hollywood celebrities have absolutely no governor when it comes to running their mouths. Donald Trump has them completely unhinged, they’re incapable of anything approaching rational thought, they’ve moved even further to the left in the wake of Clinton’s loss, they’re dropping the C-word and the F-bombs on national TV in a desperate bid for attention, and they’re likely to plug all that crazy into whatever scheme they’re cooking up.
To put it more bluntly, their rage is so white-hot that whatever writing and acting talent they have will be lost in a morass of anger at the fact that you rejected them last time. At some point, they simply won’t be able to help themselves anymore and they’ll come unhinged. It’s just who they are.
…And just like last time, they’ll end up helping the very candidates they seek to defeat.
