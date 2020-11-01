Google Vote Reminders Only Went to Liberals, Not Conservatives for at Least 4 Days

If you have any tips / evidence of election fraud or irregularities, please email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address)

During his 2020 election monitoring project, Dr. Robert Epstein found stark data showing Google election bias, he says, and he’s only just started to pore through all the data that was collected.



In this episode, Dr. Epstein, a Senior Research Psychologist at the American Institute for Behavioral Research and Technology, explains what he’s found so far, and why he believes the public has the ability to stop big tech election bias, even without legislative action.





