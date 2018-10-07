The real question for Democrat voters is how long they will allow their leaders to fool them?

GOP Senators vote to confirm Judge Kavanaugh; Democrats Appeal to Voters



The victory to confirm Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court is a great victory, of this there is no doubt among those who are trying to protect and defend the values and principles in the Constitution. However, Senator Chuck Schumer, the senior United States Senator from New York, delivered the key hope for the Democrats in this election year: to vote - an appeal to vote. Yet, his message should be a rallying cry for all people of genuine faith, all sincere conservatives, and all true patriots to get out and vote also.

Political “street theater” People of faith, however, cannot expect a victory of this nature to be an indication of a midterm election victory for the Republicans. Consider that this victory of Kavanaugh’s confirmation will only infuriate the Left and such representatives who were involved in the circus on the Senate floor during the proceedings. Do Christians and conservatives believe that such a victory will be so disheartening to the Leftists and Marxists that they would hit their couches, and overdose on soap operas in the days leading up to the election? Do conservatives and patriots believe that such a victory will be so damaging to the activists or anarchists that they would melt down and give up completely? Consider that the Democrat leaders lost this battle, even though they were willing to turn the Senate chambers into a circus, with their paid/volunteer “activists.” Consider that Democrat leaders were fine with sending their paid/volunteer “activists” out to accost and publicly intimidate many GOP senators due to their support of Judge Kavanaugh. And, Democrat leaders would not lend enough decency to the proceedings to call off their “barking dogs” as the final vote was being taken. Such a display of Democrat activism would have made the ghost of Saul Alinsky proud. No doubt, the community organizers who orchestrated this Democrat “Resistance” did their best. But, make no mistake, the Left is not done. Schumer’s appeal to the Party faithful to vote, likely meant more than to just go vote. The political “street theater” is just one level the Democrat leaders will stoop to in efforts to undermine our nation’s Constitution. It is a fact that in the 2016 election, Democrats of power were willing to pay men and women to go out into the streets and attack Americans and destroy property to create confusion and chaos among the electorate. If common citizens in 2018 attempt to “sit out” the election due to fear of violence, it would be a grave mistake. Voting is still a right, and voters should not be intimidated!

Schumer, in a calm, straight-faced manner, lied directly to his colleagues and to his fellow Americans Yet, Senator Schumer’s words on the Senate floor on Saturday, should be indicative of what citizens should expect from Democrat leaders who are campaigning for votes in 2018. Schumer, a legitimate senior representative of Democrat leaders, not only in the Senate, but also within Party ranks, stood on the floor of the Senate and spewed lies in regard to the Kavanaugh confirmation. Schumer, in a calm, straight-faced manner, lied directly to his colleagues and to his fellow Americans about the GOP process of getting Kavanaugh confirmed. He could be expected to articulate the Party line, but if the Party line is peppered with lies, the Party is politically bankrupt. Schumer’s words represents the hollow political content of Democrat leaders in 2018. Senator Schumer stated that the confirmation process was “one of the saddest moments in the history of the Senate.” He went on to say that is was a “low moment for the Senate, for the Court, and for the country. Well, that may honestly be truthful, but to be completely truthful, it is not. Consider that it is not sad for Christians. It is not sad for conservatives, and it is not sad for true patriots because Judge Kavanaugh is a good man, and a good judge. The speech given by Senator Susan Collins on Friday was a powerful statement that fairly dispels the half truth of Schumer. It is only sad for the Democrats who have little regard for the rule of law. Senator Schumer made the claim that the GOP majority conducted a less than transparent process because they did not provide “well over 90% of Judge Kavanaugh’s records. In fact, the legal team of former President George W. Bush had turned over nearly one half of a million pages of documents to the Judiciary Committee, which Taylor Foy, a spokesman for Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles Grassley, stated that the volume of documents submitted dwarfed “the total Executive Branch material for the last five confirmed nominees combined.” Schumer did not mention that any more information was superfluous, and primarily a Democrat obstructionist tactic.

Continued below... Senator Schumer claimed that the GOP majority refused to have an independent investigation into the allegations of a nearly 40 year old sexual abuse incident involving Judge Kavanaugh. What Schumer did not state is that the process had involved seven FBI investigations into the nominee, which was more than the norm for other Supreme Court nominees. And, of course Democrats claimed that the special FBI investigation of the sexual allegations was not adequate. Does that mean that Democrat leader’s faith in the capability of the FBI has diminished since the days when James Comey announced that the FBI had dug into the 650,000 computer records of former Representative Anthony Weiner in just a week? Democrats had no trouble trusting the capability of the FBI in the process of clearing Hillary Clinton of gross negligence as the acting Secretary of State. Maybe they trusted James Comey because he was so deeply entrenched as a Deep State operative that he could easily be told what to say or do. Is there a glaring double standard here? But this morality drama was partly intended to discourage the American voters - to break their hearts, to divide them: men vs. women. In reality, Americans watching the obstruction efforts of the Democrat leadership had little faith in the FBI confirming the abuse charges. A Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey on October 4th, found that of “Voters not affiliated with either major political party… a majority (53%) feel the FBI’s investigation is unlikely to corroborate Ford’s allegations.” According to the poll, the likely voters in 2018 did not place much faith in the FBI’s investigation to corroborate Ford’s allegations. “Fifty-one percent (51%) think it’s unlikely, with 32% who feel it’s Not at all Likely.”

The Democrats are doing their best to fool all of the people Schumer also attempted the clever claim that the GOP went and hired an outside legal prosecutor to question Dr. Ford, as if she were on trial. But, Democrat leaders wanted it to be like a trial - they wanted the American people to put Brett Kavanaugh on trial. So, why was it fair to have Kavanaugh sit in the spotlight as if he were on trial, and not to have Ford questioned as if her charges did not have potentially devastating and career-breaking consequences upon the accused? The Democrats would have made the hearings into even more of a mockery of the GOP senators were portrayed by the mainstream media as old white male predatory pigs. So, the GOP hired a woman who dealt with sex crimes for a living to determine the credibility of Ford. That was “unfair.” In essence, the Democrat “Resistance” took their best shot, but in the court of public opinion, it may not have swayed the majority of likely voters. Words of wisdom that have often been attributed to Abraham Lincoln expresses the truth that “You can fool all the people some of the time and some of the people all the time, but you cannot fool all the people all of the time.” The Democrats are doing their best to fool all of the people, but they have not been successful all of the time. But, the American people still have to go to the polls to vote, as Senator Schumer admonished them to do. The real question for Democrat voters is how long they will allow their leaders to fool them?

Dennis Jamison reinvented his life after working for

a multi-billion dollar division of Johnson & Johnson for several years.

Now semi-retired, he is an adjunct faculty member at West Valley College in California. He currently writes articles on history and American freedom​, but has written online articles as a hobby and as a ghostwriter since 2001.

Formerly a contributor for the Communities at the Washington Times​ and ​Communities Digital News​,​​ his more re​cent ​articles ​appear in ​Canada Free Press and Fairfax Free Citizen. ​​Jamison is founder of “We the People” - Patriots, Pilgrims, Prophets​ Network​ and the Citizen Sentinels Network,​ both volunteer groups for ​grassroots citizen-journalists ​and activists ​intent on​ promoting and​ preserving the inviolable God-given freedoms ​rooted​ in the founding documents​,​ with specific efforts to identify and support citizen-candidates whose deeds reflect the role of public servants rather than power-hungry politicians.​