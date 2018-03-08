Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D., NY): When you get to the Pearly Gates, God asks ‘Have you been a good progres



Even if I had no idea that it was 2018, I’d know that this was an election year. That’s because, during every single election cycle, Democrat candidates start pretending they have a direct line to God. It never fails. That guy they booed out of their convention suddenly becomes the most important thing on Earth, and they just can’t wait to tell you that they know what he thinks about their policies.

Enter New York Governor - and uber-leftists - Andrew Cuomo. He’s sure that, when you get to the pearly gates, the Lord will demand to know what exactly you’ve done to implement progressive policies.

Apparently, only if you have the proper left-wing record will you be allowed entry into heaven.





