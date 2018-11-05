Governors general shouldn't be billing taxpayers after they've left office

If this sounds too good to be true, you haven’t heard about the great deal Canada’s governors general have been getting for the last forty years.

Have you ever had a job that comes with a generous expense account? How about one where you get to keep your expense account even after you leave the job?

As the Queen’s representative in Canada, serving as governor general is arguably the most prestigious appointment in politics, with most serving for between five and seven years. While often described as a “figurehead,” there is no denying that, constitutionally, the governor general plays an important ceremonial role in our system of government.

As you might expect for such a position, the role comes with a lot of perks, including a salary of $288,000, a large staff, and an official residence (Rideau Hall) with 175 rooms.

But perhaps the most surprising perks of all come after a governor general has left office.

First, there is an inflation-adjusted pension of $143,000 per year. Not a bad return for five years of work.

Then, there’s the “start-up grant” for ex-governors general who want to establish a charity. Former governor general Adrienne Clarkson received $3 million to create the Institute for Canadian Citizenship.

But the real kicker is that on top of all this, ex-governors general can still bill taxpayers for “expenses” for years after they’ve left office. And taxpayers don’t even get to know what it’s for. Current access to information laws don’t cover the governor general (or Parliament itself, for that matter), so we don’t even get to know what we’re paying for.

This shocking policy first came to light in 2011 when it was reported that Clarkson had billed taxpayers for more than $500,000 for “temporary” secretarial help since leaving office in 2005. Clarkson defended the expenses as necessary for her to deal with correspondence and requests for speaking engagements that continued to come in after her term as governor general ended.