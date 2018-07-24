Greece wildfires kill over 70, including 26 huddled near beach outside of Athens

A firestorm that swept through a seaside resort town near the Greek capital killed at least 70 people, including families with children found clasped in a last embrace near a beach as they tried to flee the flames, officials said.

The two largest wildfires — one 20 miles northeast of Athens near Rafina, the other 30 miles west of the capital in Kineta — broke out Monday during hot, dry summer conditions.—More….

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com