Benjamin Franklin: "When the people find that they can vote themselves money, that will herald the end of the republic"

Greed and ignorance will enslave America

Socialists have steadily chipped away most of the Christian principles America was built upon. They chipped away the principles of self responsibility and accountability, and the principles of morality and justice have been turned into rubble. The foundational stones of ethics, accountability and responsibility in government have been trampled into dust, and the last remaining part of the original foundation, the Constitution, is steadily being chipped away by a socialist Congress and Supreme Court.

Socialists promote democracy, although America was not founded as a Democracy Our founders, God bless their souls, knew the people would be led into servitude if our founding Christian principles were compromised. That’s why they provided us with the 2nd Amendment—the right to bear arms. The founders gave us the ability to defend ourselves against an oppressive government, and that’s why socialists want to disarm us—to leave us defenseless. They know it’s much easier to slaughter unarmed sheep than it is for well-armed sheep willing to fight back. Socialists fear armed citizens because under their benign looking socialist clothing lies a ravenous yet cowardly wolf. Moreover, socialists promote democracy, although America was not founded as a Democracy. Our founders made it clear that Democracy is just a way to allow one group to take over the rights of another group. In the words of Benjamin Franklin, “Democracy is three wolves and a sheep voting on dinner. Liberty is a well armed sheep contesting the vote.” And wouldn’t you know it, socialists are trying to force their will on us by negating our vote (eliminating the electoral college) and taking away our power to resist (the right to bear arms). In addition, socialists have taken God out of government and public schools through their socialist run courts and replaced creation with an atheistic pseudo-science called evolution. Socialists wanted God out of government in order to transform our God given rights under the Constitution into state granted privileges that they control. Their argument is: If there’s no God, then there’s no God given rights.

Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people The smartest, bravest and most accomplished men the world has ever known, America’s founding fathers, believed in God the Creator, and they made their belief evident in our Constitution, their writings and discourse. They proclaimed in the Constitution that our rights are God given rights not privileges that socialists can take from us. The second president of the United States, John Adams said, “Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.” So how did atheistic socialists manage to gain such power and support in America? Socialists gather much of their support from the younger generation by painting a rosy picture of socialism and demeaning our Republic. They taught the younger generation that socialism will take care of them, and they will no longer have to rely on their own abilities, intelligence, resources or judgment. Socialists promise the younger generation that socialism will free them up to text on their cell phones and watch state censored videos—things that are only important to impressionable, immature minds. (This explains why Pelosi and other Democrat morons want to lower the voting age to 16.) On the other hand, socialists conceal the fact that socialist leaders will decide the quality of life their victims (supporters) receive, as well as what they are allowed to see, read and say. They tell their supporters that they are victims of America’s injustice; never revealing to their supporters that, under socialism, their Constitutional Rights will be downgraded to state granted privileges, or that socialist government officials can take those privileges away at will.

Most socialist supporters are products of the indoctrination system Moreover, socialists promise free healthcare and college for all, but they never say what the quality of either will be or who will pay for it, and they certainly don’t mention the price victims of socialism have to pay in loss of rights, liberty, freedom and opportunity. And socialists never reveal the fact that socialist leaders take bread from the productive, keep most of it for themselves, and the masses are left to fight over their crumbs. It’s a great system for socialist leaders—not so great for everyone else.

Sadly, most socialist supporters are products of the indoctrination system, otherwise known as the education system, and they have a limited knowledge of our history and the Constitution. Most supporters of socialism have never read the Constitution, and I suspect they wouldn’t understand the significance of it if they did. All they know is what their socialist teachers and professors taught them, and they have been taught to view socialist servitude as a free ride—a care free life. Speaking of socialist servitude, before the 20th century, people who forced others into servitude, took the fruits of their labor and left them paupers, were called slave masters. Today, they are called socialists or communists, and they masquerade as benevolent politicians and leaders. However, they are anything but benevolent. Socialists offer their followers a free ride for life, but as responsible adults know, there’s no such thing as a free ride. What socialists offer is nothing more than an illusion—a devil’s trick.

Under socialism, only the leaders get everything handed to them on a silver platter And like all deals with the devil, there’s always a price to pay. In the case of socialism, the price is the loss of liberty, freedom, rights, opportunity and standard of living. There’s no freedom or liberty in socialism, and individual rights (privileges to socialists) are subject to the whims of socialist bureaucrats. It’s a huge price to pay for substandard food, clothing, shelter and healthcare. In addition, the Bible tells us that money is the root of all evil, and we don’t have to look far to prove that. Congress has been selling us out for over a century for personal wealth and power. Now there are those who have been blackmailed, but most politicians who sold out did it willingly for money. They know that money buys influence and wealth is power. After all, money bought the media, most of Congress and sometimes the Supreme Court as well. Finally, socialist supporters actually believe that socialism is a fairer form of government, and they also believe that socialism will hand them everything on a silver platter. They don’t see anything wrong with stealing money from those who earned it if they are the beneficiaries. They don’t know that, under socialism, only the leaders get everything handed to them on a silver platter. Their own greed and ignorance blinds them to what socialism really is, and it’s their greed and ignorance that will enslave them. In the words of Benjamin Franklin, “When the people find that they can vote themselves money, that will herald the end of the republic.”

