Gridlock to Grind Out if Democrats Win



Nightmare: The Midterm results came pouring in and it wasn’t great news for red-blooded Americans. (This could happen)

Andrew Gillum is the new governor of Florida: According to the tally from Aaron Klein of Brietbart, Gillum served as the director of a radical youth training organization whose mission was to challenge U.S. “predatory capitalism,” abolish the prison system, fight a “spiritual resistance” battle against “Christian hegemony,” redefine the meaning of “borders” while aiding “undocumented” aliens, and enact the “collective liberation” of “communities of color” amid what it described as the scourge of “white supremacy.” Gillum’s group accused the U.S. of being a “colonialist” power perpetrating “structural violence” and “continued genocide.” It claimed conservatives in the U.S. judicial system were “justifying white supremacist policing practices.” That’s quite a resume, and you have to wonder how this guy was ever elected to any office especially in Tallahassee, one of the last bastions of redneck America! Apparently in Florida and around the country the hate for the president and the constant promotion of it by most of the media has done double duty: Turned off many who are preoccupied with sports, amusement and various forms of entertainment while inciting, exciting, and encouraging leftists by ignoring two stellar years of economic growth and deregulation of liberal handcuff while espousing progressive ideologies masquerading as news. Nancy Pelosi, whose dementia is on full display in the House of Representatives, will swing the gavel to bring on two years of impeachment proceedings, investigations to nowhere, and a bevy of soundbites to keep lazy news organizations and their highly paid puppets busy. The Senate will be GOP- but there are still lily-livered RINOs eager to play bi-partisanship as another name for complete capitulation. What Donald Trump started will most assuredly not end well for God-fearing Americans. Between caravans and craven politicians, from the Deep State to the billions spent by the Soros led Antifa crowd, with deep money pockets of Trump haters like Steyer and Bloomberg, the time between the Midterms and Trump’s second term will have Christians hoping for the final trumpet so they can get the Heaven out of here!

My heart aches for what this country is becoming My heart aches for what this country is becoming. We can see the impressive gains of socialism in places like Venezuela, and the vibrant economies of Russia, Cuba, North Korea (not to mention the wide range of freedoms enjoyed by their citizens). And yet we have fools living here in the greatest nation under the sun to ever offer freedom and opportunity and far too many so-called “Americans” would rather make this a third world country. Why? Because they are STUPID! There’s no other word for it. 40-50 years of liberal education has taken its toll. This is a train wreck unfolding right now. It’s impossible to have a conversation/discussion/ difference of opinion without being verbally and often physical attacked. I’m not sure what you plan to do about it, but I am not going quietly into their vision of Amerika. I’ll preach against it, vote against it, and come hell or high water give my life to stop it. Lord willing!

Dave Macy (aka: Dave Deppisch) spent 30 years as a conservative talk host on a variety of stations in markets like Atlanta, Nashville, Toledo, and Ft. Wayne. He was drawn out of his profession into the ministry and now serves as an associate pastor. He preaches several times a year and is also available to bring his unique style of common sense conservative talk along with his faith in Jesus Christ to any setting that is looking for a speaker with humor, common sense, and Christian values.



He is the author of DoubtFreeLiving.com,and has been privileged to speak at CBN and appear as a guest on World Harvest TV.

