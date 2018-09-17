The rule of law and our legal system have been tossed to the curb by the political left in order to get their way....come hell or high water

GUILTY...Until Proven Innocent!



Surprisingly enough, the Constitution of the United States does not mention the presumption of innocence, however, it is sustained by the 5th, 6th, and 14th amendments. The premise entered United States law in the case of Coffin vs. the U.S. It was during this case that the court established the justification for and rationalization of presumed innocence. The Universal Declaration of Human rights, Article 11, states:

“Everyone charged with a penal offence has the right to be presumed innocent until proved guilty according to the law in public trial at which he has had all the guarantees necessary for his defense.” So what has happened to this age-old premise since the presidential election in 2016? It has been tossed out on its ear by the liberal left who have decided it is right and appropriate to make unproven allegations against anyone they choose in order to destroy careers, derail the legal process, or simply to degrade, demean or discredit those who have differing political beliefs. Currently, we have all watched the childish embarrassing display by Democrats at Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination hearing to the Supreme Court. Legislators on the left, who had months to interview the candidate and review his papers, had plenty of time to scream from the rooftops, or via the media. They would never vote for his confirmation. However now, in order to derail and delay his hearing, they complain they were not given adequate time to review his paperwork. Sadly, anyone watching this process was not able to hear arguments because of the paid left-wing protestors allowed to disrupt the entire process. When their delay tactics did not stop the proceedings and an obvious vote to confirm Kavanaugh was in the works, Diane Feinstein (D-CA) decided to unveil an anonymous, eleventh-hour sexual accusation from over 30 years ago. Feinstein had access to the accusation back in July, but obviously didn’t take it seriously until it appeared that the Kavanagh nomination might just go through despite Democrats’ protests. The accuser just happens to be a professor in California, Christine Blasey Ford, and a dedicated supporter of the Democratic party.

She is accusing Kavanaugh of kissing her and grinding on her at a party in High School at the age of seventeen. Her own witness denies this ever happened, as does Kavanaugh and the other conservative named in her baseless accusations. But, hey, just because she says this event happened over 30 years ago, and she has no proof, let’s assume Kavanaugh is guilty as charged and stop his confirmation, destroy his lifelong exemplary career in law and toss him to the curb. Once again, guilty until proven innocent. I say its time to point this magnifying glass towards all politicians on the Hill. Would anyone be surprised at what we would discover? We already know our political representatives used taxpayer dollars as hush money to pay off the multiple victims of sexual abuse and fondling that occurred in the hallways of Congress without legal proceedings or punishment. But, hey, thirty-year-old baseless accusations of alleged kissing and grinding should be allowed as long as it destroys the nomination and the career of Brett Kavanaugh; a conservative Republican. We have seen the creation of the Steele dossier by the Democratic National Committee, paid for by Hillary Clinton, to accuse the newly elected president of the United States, Donald Trump, in order to derail his presidency. Again, questionable accusations without basis, FISA warrants that never mentioned the funding of said dossier by Hillary Clinton and the DNC, and the creation of a special counsel that has cost the taxpayers millions of dollars with absolutely no proof of Russian collusion. We all watched in horror as the left tossed attorney/client privilege to the curb as they raided President Trump’s lawyer’s office, over an alleged $130,000 payment to a stripper. Now, we have to ask ourselves why Bill Clinton, as president of the U.S. was allowed to pay $850,000 to Paula Jones to quell her accusations of sexual assault, while exposing his illicit affair with a twenty-one year old White House intern, without a warrant to invade his attorney’s office?

Continued below... Meanwhile, multiple fact-based acusations against Democrats, inferring Russian collusionand/or conspiracy have produced no special counsel. Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton have not been named in any investigation involving the sale that gave Russia a financial interest in U.S. uranium production. Hillary Clinton was Secretary of State at the time and had the chance to vote against the deal, which she did not do, and President Obama clearly had the authority to suspend or prohibit the sale, which he did not do. Then along comes the Clinton Foundation which received millions of dollars in donations with ties to Uranium One that were not publicly disclosed, despite an agreement with the White House that the foundation would disclose all contributors. Add insult to injury, Bill Clinton spoke at a conference in Moscow and was paid $500,000 in June of 2010 prior to the approval of the sale by the Committee on Foreign Investments. Here we have several questionable and convenient ties to conspiracy and collusion with Russia, but no investigation. The rule of law and our legal system have been tossed to the curb by the political left in order to get their way….come hell or high water. You are guilty until you can prove your innocence unless of course, you happen to be a Democrat.

Leigh Bravo works in the Hospitality and Marketing Industry. Leigh considers herself a concerned citizen interested in reaching those people who may not be aware of the entire truth. Leigh is happily married and a mother of three looking towards a better future for her kids. Leigh also writes for thetrumpet.me