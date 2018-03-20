Gun Confiscation and Guilt

They want to stop the “easy obtainment” of guns. They want to control who buys guns now even though they apparently didn’t care enough before, being led by professional gun-grabbers who have been doing this for decades. They now want to get involved because they believe this will suddenly make them Good Americans.

There are many Gun Confiscation people who think that they are somehow guilty for killings at schools. They even think they must do something/anything to stop the shootings at those schools. They were not the shooters, they were not guilty of killing anyone but they feel that they must do something because they failed to do anything before that would have eliminated the killings.

It is an emotion that stems from many people who were not involved in the past and who may or may not even have guns.

Doesn’t this remind you of another era in the not-too-distant history of our country?

Remember the people who voted for Barack Obama in an effort to “correct” the problems that [some] Blacks felt merely because they are Black? Those who never suffered under slavery, those Whites who were demonized and painted with an “uncaring brush” and those who get carried along with some movement merely because they want to belong to he crowd and not be considered a racist. They voted for Obama because of feel-good emotions in assuming that they were correcting the problem of racism, even when this label is not always applicable.

There are no doubt other parallels between the “gun-grabbers” and the “correct racism” factions but the foregoing is enough to point out what is going on. Now let’s see what’s behind it.

For one, the way the proponents of the two groups act, their way of implementing their agendas and their rhetoric are similar enough that they can be seen through the same political viewpoint.

Behind the emotion-hype of the gun-grabbers and the “racism criers” are the mob pushers, the minor-in-psychology type experts that we can now refine their definition to see and call them by their proper name. Instead of calling them merely race-baiters and those who use the Left’s ploy of getting sympathy by the old “love the children” ploy, what they really are is a combination of mob- and riot-pushers. They are the product of the old Saul Alinsky philosophy and teachings in his books that promoted the idea of “how to have a revolution.” His rules are adapted in the way they operate in a way that the same rules are used in many areas.

Gun-grabbing and race baiting are merely tools by the Left/Democrats in an effort to take over society.

Who are the principle actors in this effort? No genius is needed to see that the Left and the Democrats are the primary users of the tools of gun grabbing and race baiting. No proof of this is needed when you plug the players into the scheme and see the elements fit. One can see, of course, in that group some RINOs who pretend to be Republicans but act in sympathy with the Left and Democrats. Many of these RINOs can also be seen as Democrats acting like Republicans in a scheme to get elected.

“... by their fruits ye shall know them.” Matthew 7:20