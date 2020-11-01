How many times will Fake News run their lockdown playbook before citizens clue in?

Have A Holly, Jolly, Lockdown!

What message do we send to those we’ve just honoured on Remembrance Day when we lockdown their descendants at Christmas time? What vision does that message conjure for our future? Who among us is driving that message? What does it mean if that message is Fake?

Mutually Dependent Construction The First and Second Amendments of the US Constitution are inseparable because both require the other for survival. In that sense they are co-First Amendments. They refer to two different mechanisms – free speech and the right to bear arms – but support a single principle: Freedom. Similarly, Fake News also relies on two mutually dependent constructs to drive a false narrative. The first is the wide distribution of a False Claim, allowing it to shape and influence perceptions on a large scale before anyone knows better. Just as critical to the process though, is the suppression of facts and information that contradict the False Claim. There was a time not so long ago that Fake News had such a grip on the dissemination of information, all they needed was to not cover a story or fail to present critical, contradictory facts and no consumer would be the wiser. The internet ended that capability so now Fake News is forced to contend with the reality of opposing voices, with Cancel Culture being the natural result. If dissent can’t be silenced with a modicum of emotional pressure, it will be disparaged, discredited, mobbed, and censored. When it comes to COVID-19, the only virus metrics that should cause concern are mortality rates, both the real COVID-19 mortality figures by age group and overall year-to-year mortality rates. Everything else is a distraction from those truths. News regarding testing, tracing, vaccines, and the rest exist only as a result government action taken based on the original false Claim that COVID would kill us all. Those irrelevant stories are meant to keep us focused on something other than lockdown legitimacy, something they can’t justify. And they work wonders.

Every successful Fake News narrative will be repeated until it fails Climate Change and COVID are both Fake News narratives that use “scientific models” to strike fear into the minds of trusting souls. Carbon taxes and lockdowns speak to the efficacy of the approach. Within the Fake News COVID model, the successful first lockdown program is being repeated to push for a second lockdown, just in time to spread Christmas joy. Our health care systems weren’t overwhelmed at the beginning when we were warned of apocalyptic Death should be not submit to oppressive, but “necessary”, decrees. Trump had two massive hospital ships, the USS Mercy and USS Comfort, parked off the coast of Los Angeles and New Your City to help avoid overwhelming the system. However, two thousand beds went virtually unused before the ships sailed off for more important missions. A temporary, multi million-dollar facility was hastily constructed in New York’s Central Park only to go completely unused. A total waste of money and resources to combat an obviously imaginary threat. The overwhelming need to protect the system from being overrun was incorrect from the start. This is true for Canada as well; our system was never in danger of imploding. A group of 70 doctors in Alberta, though, are urging the Alberta Government to short-circuit the spread of COVID with a short, two-week shutdown based on the bogus “overwhelm the system” argument. It should be noted that the first short term lockdown wasn’t so short. The media is heavily pushing other “number of cases” stories which are prompting further restrictions in Ontario and fuelling fears of a rapidly approaching deadly “red zones” elsewhere that can only be avoided with drastic government action. The fear must flow. The fact that health care system wasn’t overwhelmed in first lockdown indicates that the rationale behind the political decision was false. This suggests the rationale being used to force the same solution on us again this Christmas season is also Fake News.

Forced ignorance drives the lockdown narrative Recall the only crucial metrics are actual COVID-19 mortality rates by age group and the overall mortality year to year. The first lockdown was supported by model projections so delusional they belong in a straight jacket. Once the lockdown was assured, the narrative rapidly changed to all the “responses” government should implement. Then, as testing found more cases, the rising number of cases became the foundation for the 2nd lockdown narrative. Do you find it strange that the relevant mortality metrics are deliberately and studiously avoided in both lockdown narratives? This is not an oversight, nor a mistake. The only way for these Fake COVID narratives to survive is to bury critical information deep enough few will work to dig it out. Fraudulent data drove the first lockdown, and now irrelevant data drives the second. The deliberate refusal of the media to share the most important and relevant COVID data with their trusting consumers – information they can easily gather – doesn’t suggest the possibility of Fake, it proves the existence of a Fake narrative, and therefore, Fake News.





Will a 3rd lockdown convince you? If it is true that we are mired in a repeating Fake News lockdown pattern, then there is reason to expect a 3rd poverty spreading lockdown next year. The response system has been built, and should it remain as Dr Theresa Tam, chief public health officer of Canada, suggests, it will definitely be used because it is the most powerful tool our leaders have ever wrapped their hands around, and of course, they must save us! The 3rd lockdown won’t necessarily be due to COVID-19. The disease itself is nothing more than a “program parameter” that can be replaced with any other whose “scientific” models project an imminent invasion by the Reaper family. When the next lockdown comes, however, we’ll know exactly who to blame. We are, after all, all in it together.



