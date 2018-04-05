Having exhausted all other scapegoats, Hillary returns to an old blame-game chestnut. ‘You kno

It’s a smart way to live. The little things in life – those relaxing, all-too-brief, moments of genuine enjoyment – enrich our day to day existence in a million imperceptible ways. Today, I want you to enjoy the gift of knowing that Hillary Clinton’s life’s work was in vain. We dodged a collective political bullet.

A wise man once offered this bit of advice: “Every day, once a day, give yourself a present. Don’t plan it. Don’t wait for it. Just let it happen. It could be a new shirt at the men’s store, a catnap in your office chair, or two cups of good, hot black coffee.”

She is not the President of the United States. She will never be President of the United States. …And she’s still utterly incapable of wrapping her mind around the unarguable fact that it’s all her own fault. So, the blame game continues.

First, she blamed James Comey, then Christians, then white people, women, white women, “backwards” states, Russia, fake news, Fox News, married men, her lecherous old husband, and her campaign staff. None of that stuck, so she’s circled around the horn and gone back to her first target. Like the swallows returning to Capistrano, Hillary is once again blaming James Comey.

Hillary, as always, ignores her own culpability in the collapse.

Comey never would have written his letter had she not been running a secret server and deleting classified material. We’re all reasonably certain the same thing goes for that infamous a “tarmac meeting.” The FBI wouldn’t have been investigating her, and she wouldn’t have received an ultra-shady last-minute exoneration, had she not done the things that she did. She colluded to drive Bernie Sanders out of the race, her people were smashing laptops, and she chose to ignore Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania.

Will I ever get tired of watching her post-political-career life of denial? Probably not. …Precisely because it’s post-political.





