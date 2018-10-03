Having successfully defeated Trump, celebrities ‘joining forces’ to stop Kavanaugh

If there’s one thing we learned from the 2016 election, it’s that Hollywood does not have its finger on the pulse of middle America. Entertainers decided that it was their job as super-important famous people to tell you what you think, and to make sure you voted the way they wanted you to vote. They funneled millions of dollars into a whole host of videos, demonstrations, print ads, and ‘get out the vote’ efforts – all of which failed in spectacular fashion.

In fact, I’d argue it ended up having the opposite of the intended effect. People have had enough of their supposed superiors telling them what to do and how to feel. Tinseltown’s high-pressure sales methods actually drove people away from their cause and energized their opponents.

So, of course, they’re about to do it all over again. This time they’re targeting Brett Kavanaugh.

I’d like to be clear that don’t like the old “definition of insanity” saw. It’s overused, hackneyed, and played out. However, a host of your least-favorite entertainers are making it really hard for me to avoid using it today: