At this point, Stacey Abrams, Bill Nelson, Andrew Gillum and Hillary Clinton should travel the country as the Sore Losers Tour 2019.

Hell Hath No Fury Like a Liberal Scorned



“Sore Loserman” was the insult directed at 2000 presidential/vice presidential candidates Al Gore and Joe Lieberman, known on the campaign trail as “Gore Lieberman.” After losing to George W. Bush, Gore challenged the handling of the Florida vote counting, resulting in the closest presidential race in the history of the United States. Gore’s appeals for a recount went unheeded, resulting in Republicans all across America placing ‘Sore Loserman’ bumper stickers on cars.

It’s déjà vu all over again It’s déjà vu all over again. Yet what is the future of America with a political party that will not concede election losses? The latest tactic is for the Democrat loser to claim “voter suppression,” “racism,” misogyny,” or challenge the outcome in the courts. Georgia Democrat and Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams accepted that she lost the race, but refused to accept that Republican Brian Kemp won the election. How’s that for a word salad? Billed as “the first black woman nominated for governor by a major party” was more important than the outcome… or rather it meant she should have automatically been named the winner.

For several recent days, Stacey Abrams and her campaign team openly spoke of voter suppression, and then considered legal challenges to the certification of winner Brian Kemp, the Republican in the Georgia race. Kemp received 1,978,383 votes (50.2 percent), and Abrams 1,923,582 (48.8 percent) — a difference of 54,801 votes. On CNN’s State of the Union with Jake Tapper, he managed to get Stacey Abrams to admit, “He (Kemp) is the person who won the adequate number of votes to become the governor.” But Abrams refused to acknowledge Brian Kemp as the “legitimate” governor of Georgia. Many in the media are claiming Abrams could have pushed for a new election. But the results of the count and recount showed Kemp as the winner. Abrams gave a speech Friday in which she recognized the race was over, but refused to credit Kemp as the actual victor. Lessons My Teacher Taught Me Years ago when my son was in 6th grade (right round the 2000 election), he and one other boy ran for Student Body President at his small Catholic School. My son won the election, but because the other boy was so upset at losing, the school principal decided they would be co-Presidents. What a crappy lesson to teach kids; if you don’t like the outcome, whine and cry so you will be named to the post anyway. I privately talked with the principal, concerned about the lesson the kids would not learn about elections, and winning and losing, but to no avail. He was more concerned with perceived “fairness” than allowing a legitimate election to stand. And this is today’s snowflake generation.

Lawyer, Heel Thyself In a lengthy speech on Friday, Abrams who is a lawyer, said she acknowledges that Republican Brian Kemp won the election to become Georgia’s next governor, but she refused to concede. “Concession means to acknowledge an action is right, true or proper,” Abrams told her supporters. “As a woman of conscience and faith, I cannot concede. But my assessment is that the law currently allows no further viable remedy.” “I don’t want to hold public office if I need to scheme my way into the post,” Abrams said. Now Stacey Abrams says without evidence: “Yes … There was a deliberate and intentional disinvestment and I think destruction of the admin of elections in the state of Georgia.”

Sore Poor Losers How does a gubernatorial candidate like Democrat Stacey Abrams impact the voters of her state, as well as future voters when she admitted that she will not be the next governor of Georgia, but then refused to concede to her opponent, Brian Kemp? She casts doubt on the process, which as any defense attorney will tell you, is all the defense has to do. “That sets the table for really acrimonious, unsettling, potentially violent times down the road, you know, losers acknowledging they’ve lost and then taking steps to fix what went wrong has been one of the foundational building blocks of the country,” Rush Limbaugh said Monday. “Adherence to the Constitution, a mere piece of paper, and yet it’s been adhered to with respect and reverence for all of the years of our founding. Some exceptions out there of course, but it wouldn’t have taken much for a single human being, a president, to come along and literally go on TV and tear it up and say it’s no longer applicable and start forging whatever kind of country and government he wanted. We hang by that thin a thread, the reference to the Constitution.” Rush pointed out what Eric Holder says about Georgia, “Democracy lost in Georgia.” Last week Rep. Sherrod Brown also said, “If this Kemp guy wins, then they stole it. They stole the election.” The same accusations were made in Florida in the DeSantis/Gillum and Scott/Nelson races. Sounding more like Hillary Clinton, Abrams said, “Long lines forced voters to abandon democracy.” “Ballots were rejected by the handwriting police. … Democracy failed Georgia,” Abrams said. “We will be filing a major federal lawsuit for the gross mismanagement of this election.” At this point, Stacey Abrams, Bill Nelson, Andrew Gillum and Hillary Clinton should travel the country as the Sore Losers Tour 2019.

Only YOU can save CFP from Social Media Suppression. Tweet, Post, Forward, Subscribe or Bookmark us

Articles with Megan Barth



Katy Grimes is an investigative journalist, Senior Correspondent with the Flash Report, ReaganBabe, and Senior Media Fellow with Energy and Environmental Institute. A longtime political analyst, she has written for The Sacramento Union, The Washington Examiner, Watchdog.org, The Pacific Research Institute’s CalWatchdog, The San Francisco Examiner, The Business Journal, E&E Legal, The Sacramento Bee, Legal Insurrection, Canada Free Press, and Laura Ingraham’s LifeZette, and can be heard regularly on many talk radio shows each week.