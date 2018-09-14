Here’s what Kavanaugh supposely ‘did’ according to the Feinstein letter; it’s a…

Earlier, Dan told you that the FBI was not going to be investigating the last-minute, completely anonymous, probable-smear against Brett Kavanaugh. The now-infamous “secret letter” allegedly details something Kavanaugh did in high school, was supposedly in Dianne Feinstein’s possession for months, was never mentioned during the Judiciary Committee hearings, and has only now been brought to the attention of the authorities. In short, it stinks to high heaven.

It’s worth remembering that Feinstein is a woman who’s desperately clinging to power despite the fact that her own party no longer wants her around. She vowed to stop Kavanaugh’s appointment as part of a pitch to her leftist base – a group of people so stupid that they’ve actually decided she’s too conservative to remain in power. She failed to secure her own party’s endorsement and has been looking for a way to show how tough she is ever since.

So, with all of that motive as prologue, Feinstein said:

“I have received information from an individual concerning the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the supreme court. That individual strongly requested confidentiality, declined to come forward or press the matter further, and I have honored that decision. I have, however, referred the matter to federal investigative authorities.”

The authorities, for a variety of reasons (including the anonymous nature of the accusation and the statute of limitations) seem not to care. The letter has been added to Kavanaugh’s file and that will, most likely, be the end of it.