Here’s what Kavanaugh supposely ‘did’ according to the Feinstein letter; it’s a…

By Robert Laurie —— Bio and Archives--September 14, 2018
American Politics, News, Opinion | Comments | Print Friendly | Subscribe | Email Us
Earlier, Dan told you that the FBI was not going to be investigating the last-minute, completely anonymous, probable-smear against Brett Kavanaugh. The now-infamous “secret letter” allegedly details something Kavanaugh did in high school, was supposedly in Dianne Feinstein’s possession for months, was never mentioned during the Judiciary Committee hearings, and has only now been brought to the attention of the authorities. In short, it stinks to high heaven.
It’s worth remembering that Feinstein is a woman who’s desperately clinging to power despite the fact that her own party no longer wants her around. She vowed to stop Kavanaugh’s appointment as part of a pitch to her leftist base – a group of people so stupid that they’ve actually decided she’s too conservative to remain in power. She failed to secure her own party’s endorsement and has been looking for a way to show how tough she is ever since.
So, with all of that motive as prologue, Feinstein said:
“I have received information from an individual concerning the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the supreme court.
That individual strongly requested confidentiality, declined to come forward or press the matter further, and I have honored that decision. I have, however, referred the matter to federal investigative authorities.”
The authorities, for a variety of reasons (including the anonymous nature of the accusation and the statute of limitations) seem not to care. The letter has been added to Kavanaugh’s file and that will, most likely, be the end of it.
However, if you want to know what was in the possibly-real missive, The Guardian has you covered. They claim to know the contents of “the letter” and, as you might expect, it’s pretty underwhelming.
A source who said they were briefed on the contents of the letter said it described an incident involving Kavanaugh and a woman that took place when both were 17 years old and at a party. According to the source, Kavanaugh and a male friend had locked her in a room against her will, making her feel threatened, but she was able to get out of the room. The Guardian has not verified the apparent claims in the letter. It is not yet clear who wrote it.
Huh. So….that’s it? I mean, if that’s all there is, this is….nothing. It’s less than nothing. It’s barely an anecdote. It’s the nothingburger to end all nothingburgers.
In fact, I’d say it’s a nothingburger on par with – and eerily similar to – that time Harry Reid heard from a totally-real-and-not-at-all-made-up-source that Mitt Romney hadn’t paid his taxes. No wonder the FBI isn’t going to waste its time on it.
Barring some sort of horrific reveal of new details, Kavanaugh will still be confirmed, Democrats will suffer yet another black eye, and Dianne Feinstein will be embarrassed once again.
Robert Laurie’s column is distributed by HermanCain.com, which can be found at HermanCain.com
Be sure to “like” Robert Laurie over on Facebook and follow him on Twitter. You’ll be glad you did.