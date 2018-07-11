Here’s why the left’s anti-Kavanaugh strategy is not going to work

Predictably, the Democrats in Congress and other liberals went ape-crap when President Trump nominated Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. From an announced list of 25 candidates many months ago, the Democrats had already decided they would “fight this nomination with everything they’ve got,” as Chuck Schumer so eloquently put it.

Manufactured and fake news is the whole basis of Democrats’ and liberals’ objection to the Kavanaugh nomination

Protests outside of the Supreme Court were ready to go even before the announcement was made. Talking points to scare people had already been sent to all of the most likely wacko voices against anybody Trump would nominate. And they played those points in their speeches consistently.

I’m not going to waste your time recounting their outrageous and nasty rhetoric. Instead, I want to give you my opinion as to why it’s a losing strategy.

People are not stupid!

I’ve said this many times before and I will keep saying it. That’s because that nasty rhetoric keeps conservatives behind Trump, and keeps independents and moderates voting Republican. It’s also causing many lifelong Democrat voters to rethink their choice.

Brandon Straka started the #walkaway movement because he discovered on his own that Democrats were using identity politics to get people to vote for Democrat candidates. Now he is being harassed by liberals, because he dared to leave the Democrat plantation. Good news! More and more people are also waking up and realizing that there really is something called manufactured and fake news.

Manufactured and fake news is the whole basis of Democrats’ and liberals’ objection to the Kavanaugh nomination. Democrats are trying to scare people into believing that one Justice of the Supreme Court can singlehandedly overturn dozes of established rulings.

It doesn’t work that way.