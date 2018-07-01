Herman on Fox & Friends: About Obama’s admission that Democrats should be concerned

By Herman Cain —— Bio and Archives--July 1, 2018
Obama’s self-regard knows no bounds, but he’s not wrong in this case – although he’s somewhat wrong about the reason for it.
Democrats do not have a positive message and the voters are not going to hand them power because they bash President Trump. What the voters do not want is more Obama-style policies.
Here’s how the conversation went this morning on Fox & Friends:
Blue wave? Yeah, we’ll see about that.
Herman Cain’s column is distributed by CainTV, which can be found at Herman Cain