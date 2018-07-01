WhatFinger
Herman on Fox & Friends: About Obama’s admission that Democrats should be concerned

Obama’s self-regard knows no bounds, but he’s not wrong in this case – although he’s somewhat wrong about the reason for it.

Democrats do not have a positive message and the voters are not going to hand them power because they bash President Trump. What the voters do not want is more Obama-style policies.

Here’s how the conversation went this morning on Fox & Friends:

Blue wave? Yeah, we’ll see about that.



