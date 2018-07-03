Herman on Fox this morning: Trump focusing on the right thing with SCOTUS pick

Watch the latest video at foxbusiness.com

All the talk about Roe v. Wade is missing the point, and yet it’s what we get every time there is a Supreme Court opening.

I appeared this morning on Maria Bartiromo’s show on Fox Business Channel this morning, and we got down to the issue of why all the Roe discussion misses the point. This nomination will not be about re-litigating cases from the past:

This is not about changing the outcome of this case or that case. It’s about following the Constitution, and every candidate President Trump is considering is committed to doing that. Stick to the Constitution and you’ll get the judicial outcomes you need to protect freedom.