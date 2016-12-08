Heroin deaths surpass gun homicides for first time: Why would we legalize drugs while banning guns?

According to the gun-grabbers on the American left, it’s a foregone conclusion that if something is associated with a lot of problems, you need to “control” that something, by which they mean to severely restrict it or preferably ban it. Well, sort of. This applies when the thing that’s associated with problems is something the left already doesn’t like, and the left does not like guns.

So if there are deaths associated with guns, it’s simply obvious and not even necessary to discuss that we need to make it as difficult as possible to legally buy a gun, and preferably impossible. If you disagree, you don’t care about people’s lives and you’re in the back pocket of the NRA. F-bombs will be aimed at you on social media and it will be said there is no point talking to you because you want people to die.

But this does not always apply. You probably think based on recent news coverage that gun-related deaths are soaring. This is not true, but what is true is that, in recent years, we now know that deaths from opiate drugs have exceeded deaths from guns for the first time: