Absurdity

High school students skip school because they can get away with it; media dopes pretend it’s heroic



I really do think most of the media are so taken with themselves, and with the appeal of virtue-signaling, they really do have themselves convinced this is heroic in some way. It’s not, of course. It’s a combination of opportunism, naivete and peer pressure.

Bastion of courage If you’re stuck at school and you become aware of the opportunity to leave early without sanction, you’re leaving. You don’t care what caused the opportunity to present itself. Heavy snow is expected? Boiler breaks down? Toxic pathogen airborn in the hallways? Works for you. What do you have to do to get out of class? Oh, march down the street and demand gun control? Let’s march, kids! Geometry was gonna be a # today. And as an added bonus, people are going to make you out to be some sort of bastion of courage for doing it. Really, really dopey people, but what do you care? <p>

The only thing dumber than the walkout itself is the fawning coverage and the numbskull parents pretending their kids are principled or brave or wise for doing it. Let’s deal with a few things that are true: 1. High school students do not understand the nuances of crime or violence or why people do evil things. They aren’t mature or knowledgeable enough. 2. High school students are easily led. 3. High school students easily confuse moralizing with virtue. 4. High school students will take any excuse to get out of school. 5. Not one incident of gun violence is going to be prevented by this stupid walkout. 6. Not one law is going to be passed because of this stupid walkout, because the laws being demanded are stupid. 7. This isn’t news. Somewhere in the world, real news is being made, but you don’t know about it because the media are covering this instead. 8. Chants like “we are the change” are cringe-inducingly stupid. 9. But not as stupid as most of what passes itself off as television news. 10. My son is hard at work on his physics this morning. He’ll rule the world while the sheep in the above videos serve him his chicken tenders and fries. 11. Even so, I can’t call them total morons because school is so unbelievably stupid. It’s hard to find fault with anyone for ditching it. But it doesn’t make them heroes, or wise, or principled or anything - no matter how appealing the fiction you’re being sold today.

