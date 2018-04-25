Hillary charging her own party millions of dollars for her email list – because she can, so of

…What’s that saying about a fool and his money?

Once upon a time, Barack Obama lectured America. “At some point you’ve made enough money.” In a way, that’s kind of a mantra for the Democratic Party. Unless they run Dem-friendly outlets like Apple or the New York Times, leftists generally see wealthy people as the enemy. The more you have, the more you’ve exploited someone, cheated, lied, or stolen. Even if you’re clean as a whistle, you’re probably not ‘paying your fair share.’ Unfortunately, despite all that collusion with the DNC, it sounds like Hillary Clinton hasn’t gotten the memo. She’s decided to rent her 2016 email list back to entities within her own party for a whopping $2.4 million.

From the Intercept Heading into the 2018 midterms, with Democrats hoping to take back the House of Representatives and even make a run at the Senate, the party has spent more than $2 million worth of campaign resources on payments to Hillary Clinton’s new group, Onward Together, according to Federal Election Commission filings and interviews with people familiar with the payments. The Democratic National Committee is paying $1.65 million for access to the email list, voter data, and software produced by Hillary for America during the 2016 presidential campaign, Xochitl Hinojosa, a spokesperson for the DNC, told The Intercept. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has paid more than $700,000 to rent the same email list. To be clear, there’s nothing wrong with doing that. It’s not illegal, she sees massive dollar signs, and she has every right to cash in. We know she loves money, and her power is on the wane, so clearly she’s decided to get while the getting is good. Still, there are other wealthy Democrats out there who’ve “made enough money.” Some of them even forgo payment and donate that list… Clinton is legally entitled to rent her list to the party, rather than hand it over as a gift, but in 2015, Barack Obama gave his email list, valued at $1,942,640, to the DNC as an in-kind contribution. In 2013 and 2014, OFA had similarly made in-kind contributions exceeding $3.4 million for uses of the list that cycle. Obama’s list was at one point considered to be the most valuable in politics and raised more than twice as much money for the 2012 Obama campaign as Clinton’s did for hers in 2016. The DNC agreement with the Clinton campaign calls on the debt-ridden organization to fork the money over to an entity of Clinton’s choosing, which wound up being Onward Together, the operation she formed after her campaign ceased to exist.

Like I said, Hillary's entitled to all the filthy lucre she can collect. If she wants to sleep on a big pile of gold coins, well, that's her right as a former political dragon. We understand that she's trying to prop up her new organization, and her name isn't the draw it used to be. However, I have to wonder, is her list worth that much? In case Dems have forgotten, her campaign was a colossal failure because it ignored much of the country. I'd assume her list is structured the same way. Sure, she probably has a lot of addresses in California and New York, but those folks are already on board – and they're probably already on the DNC's list too. If this list couldn't drag Hillary across the finish line, is it really all that valuable? Considering the DNC is in dire financial straits, thanks in part to its previous reliance on Mrs. Clinton, is doubling down on a list of her supporters really the best way to spend what little cash they have left?

