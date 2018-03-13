Know when to shut up, Hillary

Hillary Clinton has never been a graceful woman. Time and time again, she’s proven herself to be a spoiled, entitled, tactless opportunist - a woman who feels that she is, unquestionably, superior to the country she hoped to run. If there is one guiding principal in Hillary’s life, it’s an unwavering belief that she is better than you, and you’re too stupid to understand that.

Thank God that this grotesque, spiteful, person will never be President.

Since her loss, we’ve watched her ceaseless blame game with a mixture of revulsion and bewilderment. How could a woman so classless, a person who holds her countrymen in such total contempt, have lasted so long on the American political scene? How could she have come so close to taking the reins of the nation? Why in the world did we tolerate her for so long?

In every appearance, in every interview, she takes a few minutes to let middle America know how much she despises it. We’ve gotten used to it. Sometimes it’s actually funny to watch someone so woefully out of touch cling to her last shred of relevance.

Then, we have the following clip. It’s not funny. In fact, it’s infuriating.

In it, Hillary is speaking to a foreign audience. She’s in India, addressing the “India Today Conclave 2018,” and during her appearance she attacked the United States with both barrels.

According to Hillary, places she won are “optimistic, diverse, dynamic, [and] moving forward.” America’s heartland didn’t vote for her - and the only possible explanation is that it’s a “backwards” place where the defining characteristics are racism, bigotry, and misogyny.





