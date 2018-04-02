Hillary: People are only telling me to shut up and go away because I’m a woman!

As you know, Hillary Clinton blew her last shot at the presidency over a year ago. Election day 2016 is now over 16 months in the past, and Trump has been in office for more than a year. Still, miraculously, Mrs. Clinton hasn’t managed to exhaust her 2017 Excuse-A-Day calendar. Each day that passes we’re handed either a new excuse for her disastrous loss, or a new variation on an old chestnut. If she’s to be believed, her life’s work was undone by the Russians, the Christians, Assange, the FBI, racists, sexists, weak-willed women, white people, fake news, James Comey, “backwards states” and the incompetents who were allegedly running her campaign.

Pretty much everyone who’s not named Hillary Clinton – both Republican and Democrat alike – has had enough of the blame game. In recent weeks, even members of her own party have been telling Hillary it’s time to pipe down and go away. Hillary has figured out why that want her out of the spotlight. It’s not that she’s annoying, or that she’s been thoroughly rejected, or that she was the worst presidential candidate of the modern era. No… it’s because she’s a woman. “I was really struck by how people said that to me – you know, mostly people in the press, for whatever reason – mostly, ‘Go away, go away,’” Clinton said Thursday during an event at Rutgers University. “And I had one of the young people who works for me go back and do a bit of research. They never said that to any man who was not elected. I was kind of struck by that,” Clinton said. Clinton’s remarks came in response to a question from Eagleton Institute of Politics’ director Ruth Mandel about the former Democratic presidential nominee’s reaction to those who say she should “get off the public stage and shut up.”

“I’m really glad that, you know, Al Gore didn’t stop talking about climate change,” Clinton said to applause. “And I’m really glad John Kerry went to the Senate and became an excellent secretary of State,” the former first lady continued. “And I’m really glad John McCain kept speaking out and standing up and saying what he had to say. And for heavens sakes, Mitt Romney is running for the Senate,” Clinton said. This falls somewhere between delusional and outright insane. Mitt Romney was absolutely torched by non-neverTrump conservatives for his petty, vindictive, ugly little tirade back in March of 2016. Hundreds of media outlets, including this one, told him to pipe down and go away. Al Gore and John Kerry have both faced similar resistance, and I can’t even count how many times John McCain has been attacked by political writers and broadcasters from every corner of the political world. Heck, even though he’s still a sitting Senator, Obama told him to be quiet because “The election’s over, John.” Likewise, low energy Jeb! has taken hits from both sides. If it seems like Hillary is getting it worse, well, there’s a good reason for that. She’s worse. The vast majority of the old media is liberal. They’re slavishly loyal to the Democrat party and cause. Hillary never complained when they were telling conservatives to “go away” because she wanted them to deliver that message to her enemies. Now, however, she’s the one damaging their agenda. She’s the one who’s become toxic to the left and every time she opens her mouth, she’s the one making things more difficult for them. So, of course they’re attacking her. The press is like a pack of left-wing white blood cells, and they’re trying to rid themselves of the virus that’s hurting their political host organism.

