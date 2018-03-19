Hillary says she ‘meant no disrespect’ when she called America’s heartland racist, bigoted, backward

The backlash was immediate. Even her own former loyalists did everything they could to distance themselves from the increasingly toxic Clinton machine. Now, it appears Hillary has noticed that she stepped on a political landmine. She’s issued one of her tired, played out, non-apologies.

Last week, Hillary Clinton decided to shoot her mouth off. During an appearance in India, she levelled both barrels at middle America, and trashed anyone who didn’t vote for her. Clearly, the only reason anyone would reject her brilliance is that they’re a backwards racist, bigot, misogynist, or a combination of the three. She’s made similar claims before, but never has it been so crystalized into one damning sound bite.

But she didn’t do that. Instead, she did this:

My first instinct was to defend Americans and explain how Donald Trump could have been elected.

During an interview last week with an Indian news publication, I was asked about 2016, and whether Trump is the “virus” or a “symptom” of something deeper going on in American society. Like most Americans, people overseas remain shocked and dismayed at what they are witnessing daily.

Clinton admits that maybe, just maybe, some of what she said could be “misinterpreted” as an attack upon those who were too stupid to recognize her obvious superiority:

I understand how some of what I said upset people and can be misinterpreted. I meant no disrespect to any individual or group. And I want to look to the future as much as anybody.

See? Not only were you too dumb to vote for her, you aren’t smart enough to decipher what she was really saying here. Except that’s not the case, because it wasn’t “misinterpreted.” It was interpreted exactly as Mrs. Clinton intended it.

Her comments are her true feelings and, as I wrote the other day, they represent the majority opinion of her party.

This is a standard Clinton maneuver and a variation on the old “we didn’t get our message out” line. Whenever Clintons fail, they resort to the idea that they “weren’t clear” or were “misinterpreted” or were unable to “explain” themselves properly. It’s always a lie. When the Clintons admit their true beliefs, they’re always rejected, and they need an excuse or a scapegoat. We’ve seen it play out time and time again.

Hillary went back to her standard blame game in the very next sentence. Her loss, you see, is still not her fault:

....our future requires us to learn from 2016. We need to protect our election systems from intrusion by Russia or anyone else. We need to combat voter suppression and the propagation of fake and misleading news. I fear we are not doing anywhere near enough on those fronts, and I know we can do better. I love our country every bit as much as a private citizen as I did as a candidate, Secretary of State, Senator from New York, and First Lady. That’s why I don’t want us to remain passive in the face of these threats. I want us to be free to focus on the future. A future in which I hope to be fighting for Democratic values of equal opportunity, social inclusion, and strong communities; for an economy that works for everyone; and for lifting up the next generation of leadership, particularly women. So to those upset or offended by what I said last week, I hope this explanation helps to explain the point I was trying to make. And I hope now that we can get back to the real business before us: Protecting our democracy and building a future we can all share.

Don’t worry, Mrs. Clinton. We’ve already gotten back to that - and we’re doing it without you. Collectively, we decided that the less you’re involved with our nation’s “business,” the better.