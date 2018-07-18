Hillary surrogate Richard Blumenthal: Russian meddling is just like 9/11!

As much as I may try, I can’t share all of it with you. The party that has chosen to embrace socialism is coming completely unglued, and they view every single TV appearance as a chance to launch their particular brand of crazy into American homes. I do my best to give you what I can, but there’s just so much left-wing hysteria these days that no mere mortal could keep you abreast of everything.

Yesterday, they were comparing a press conference to Pearl Harbor and Kristallnacht. The President said words they didn’t like, and somehow that’s the same thing as a Japanese sneak attack that claimed 2400 American lives and a night in which the Nazis sent 30,000 Jews to the concentration camps.

Today, long time Clinton ally and Hillary surrogate, Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn), decided to share his feelings on “Russian meddling.” As you probably know, no one has been able to definitively prove the existence of Russian election interference beyond a few Twitter bots and a smattering of Facebook ads – but that doesn’t mean it’s not just like 9/11.

Yes, According to Blumenthal, “The red light is flashing.” The situation is dire, and “We are in a 9/11 national emergency because our country is under attack.”

Remember, almost 3,000 people died in the September 11 attacks, and another 6,000 were injured. …And that’s the same as Russia – possibly – releasing a few emails that confirmed what we all already suspected about Hillary Clinton.

These people are as sick as they are ridiculous.





